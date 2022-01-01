Tacos in Lutz

Lutz restaurants that serve tacos

Item pic

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Beef 'O' Brady's

18421 N US Hwy 41, Lutz

Avg 3.9 (1091 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Tuesday Fish Tacos$9.29
Mild white fish grilled, blackened or hand-breaded and topped with fresh cabbage, cheddar jack cheese and creamy Poblano sauce. (1400 Cal)
Tuesday Steak Tacos$9.89
Grilled Angus skirt steak topped with lettuce, cheddar jack cheese and creamy Poblano sauce. (1460 Cal)
2 Steak Tacos$2.49
Grilled Angus skirt steak topped with lettuce, cheddar jack cheese and creamy Poblano sauce. (1070 Cal)
More about Beef 'O' Brady's
