Go
Toast

Luxx Sport & Hookah Lounge

Come in and enjoy!

2045 N highway 360 suite 150a

No reviews yet

Location

2045 N highway 360 suite 150a

Grand Prairie TX

Sunday5:00 pm - 2:00 am
Monday7:01 pm - 2:00 am
Tuesday7:01 pm - 2:00 am
Wednesday5:00 pm - 2:00 am
Thursday5:00 pm - 2:00 am
Friday2:01 am - 5:59 am
Saturday2:01 am - 5:59 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Grits & Gravy

No reviews yet

Just think of us as your favorite fast-food alternative.
We classify our cuisine as Eclectic Soul Fusion, drawing from foundational flavors of traditional Black American Southern cuisine but incorporating nuance from regions in Africa and the Caribbean, with a sprinkle of Anything Goes.

Steakway American Grill

No reviews yet

Delivering the freshest cheesesteaks, burgers, steaks, and more since 1987

Mercury Chophouse - Arlington

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Cartel Taco Bar

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy! Food and drink specials almost every day!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston