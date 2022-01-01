Go
Lao Wang Noodle House

The best Taiwanese street food in CO!

NOODLES

945 S. Federal Blvd. Unit D • $$

Avg 5 (274 reviews)

Popular Items

Xiao Long Bao (小籠包, Steamed Dumplings)$11.95
Translation: small bamboo basket stuffed dumplings. Unlike your ordinary steamed dumplings, Xiao Long Bao is unique with the broth steamed right inside. Make sure you use a spoon!
Pot Stickers (鍋貼)$12.95
Denver’s best...we think they’re the best in the country! Pan seared pork pot stickers.
Chicken Cold Noodles (雞撕涼麵)$11.95
Delicious cold noodle dish w/sesame based sauce, shredded carrots, and chicken.
Wonton Noodle Soup (餛飩湯麵)$9.95
Hand folded wontons w/noodles in soup broth. We challenge you to find better wontons anywhere!
Red Chili Dumplings (紅油水餃)$11.95
Bowl of fresh pork dumplings in a red chili sauce, it's got a kick!
Five Spice Braised Beef Shank (滷牛腱)$8.95
Classic Taiwan style thin slices of premium beef shank marinated w/5-spice flavoring
Dan Dan Noodles (担担麵)$9.95
Dry noodle bowl with peanut bits, and pork in a special sauce, spiced to order
Cold Noodles (涼麵)$10.95
Delicious cold noodle dish w/sesame based sauce and shredded carrots *vegetarian*
Wonton Soup (餛飩湯)$9.95
Hand folded wontons in soup broth. We challenge you to find better wontons anywhere!
Spicy Peanut Sauce Wontons (抄手)$8.95
Bowl of hand made mini wontons in a spicy peanut based sauce.
Attributes and Amenities

Casual
Seating
Delivery
Table Service
Catering
Online Ordering
TV
Solo Dining
Takeout

Location

945 S. Federal Blvd. Unit D

Denver CO

Sunday12:00 pm - 2:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday11:30 am - 2:30 pm, 6:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 2:30 pm, 6:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Friday11:30 am - 2:30 pm, 6:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 2:30 pm, 6:00 pm - 8:00 pm
