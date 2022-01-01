Lydia On H
Malawian chef and mixologist Victor Chizinga brings a taste of his native African country to H Street NE in the two-level space that formerly housed Halftime Sports Bar. Lydia on H pays homage to his late mother, and her recipes for curry chicken and cabbage are early best sellers. Cherished vacations in the Caribbean, namely Jamaica, also inspire a menu filled with riffs on rum punch, jerk chicken wings and sandwiches, salmon fritters, and four-hour braised oxtail with jollof rice. A second-level lounge with live jazz will soon be joined by a speakeasy and tropical patio out back in the spring.
1427 H Street Northeast
Location
1427 H Street Northeast
Washington DC
|Sunday
|5:00 pm - 3:00 am
|Monday
|5:00 pm - 3:00 am
|Tuesday
|5:00 pm - 3:00 am
|Wednesday
|5:00 pm - 3:00 am
|Thursday
|5:00 pm - 3:00 am
|Friday
|5:00 pm - 3:00 am
|Saturday
|5:00 pm - 3:00 am
Nearby restaurants
Daru
Come in and enjoy!
Focus Social Club
Come in and enjoy!
Mozzeria DC
Enjoy an authentic Neopalitan pizza with us!
The Queen Vic
Everyone's Favorite Neighborhood Pub! We offer a traditional British menu along with a daily chalkboard of specials. We are proud to serve DC's largest selection of British Beers in a relaxed, friendly atmosphere, perfect for good banter.