Go
Toast

Lydia On H

Malawian chef and mixologist Victor Chizinga brings a taste of his native African country to H Street NE in the two-level space that formerly housed Halftime Sports Bar. Lydia on H pays homage to his late mother, and her recipes for curry chicken and cabbage are early best sellers. Cherished vacations in the Caribbean, namely Jamaica, also inspire a menu filled with riffs on rum punch, jerk chicken wings and sandwiches, salmon fritters, and four-hour braised oxtail with jollof rice. A second-level lounge with live jazz will soon be joined by a speakeasy and tropical patio out back in the spring.

1427 H Street Northeast

No reviews yet
See full menu

Location

1427 H Street Northeast

Washington DC

Sunday5:00 pm - 3:00 am
Monday5:00 pm - 3:00 am
Tuesday5:00 pm - 3:00 am
Wednesday5:00 pm - 3:00 am
Thursday5:00 pm - 3:00 am
Friday5:00 pm - 3:00 am
Saturday5:00 pm - 3:00 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Daru

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Focus Social Club

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Mozzeria DC

No reviews yet

Enjoy an authentic Neopalitan pizza with us!

The Queen Vic

No reviews yet

Everyone's Favorite Neighborhood Pub! We offer a traditional British menu along with a daily chalkboard of specials. We are proud to serve DC's largest selection of British Beers in a relaxed, friendly atmosphere, perfect for good banter.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston