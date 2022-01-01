Go
Lyfe Acai & Smoothie Bar

We are leasing space from Boss Burger to serve you your favorite acai and smoothies with more hours and availability for the wintertime!

6036 Rossville Blvd

Popular Items

All Berry TO GO$11.31
Lyfe To Go Bowls are great if you want to EAT your acai bowl later. We package everything separate for you. Perfect!
Tropical Breeze Bowl$11.31
Ready to EAT! Take the lid off and DEVOUR!
Passion Protein Shake$8.13
Vanilla Whey, Coconut Milk, Strawberries, Pineapple
Tropical Breeze TO GO$11.31
Lyfe To Go Bowls are great if you want to EAT your acai bowl later. We package everything separate for you. Perfect!
Kids Shake 16 oz$6.13
Strawberries, Banana, H20 & Ice
No Whey Protein Added
NEW!!! Frosty Lemonade Swirl$6.13
Lemons, Strawberries, H20 & Ice
NO Whey Protein Added
PB Lovers Bowl$11.31
Ready to EAT! Take the lid off and DEVOUR!
Just Acai 8 oz$6.79
Just Acai is just that! Four 2 ounce scoops of our acai sorbet. Get creative with your toppings!
Just Low Fat Granola$1.50
Just Granola is our low fat granola by itself. Add to an acai bowl or on top of a smoothie!!!
All Berry Bowl$11.31
Ready to EAT! Take the lid off and DEVOUR!
Location

6036 Rossville Blvd

Baltimore MD

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Saturday4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

