Lynchburg restaurants you'll love

Lynchburg restaurants
Toast
  • Lynchburg

Lynchburg's top cuisines

American
Italian
Coffe & tea
Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Breakfast & Brunch
Cocktail
Bars & Lounges
Seafood
Seafood
Beer
Brewpubs & Breweries
Burger
Burgers
Sandwich
Sandwiches
BBQ
Barbeque
Salad
Salad
Cake
Dessert & Ice Cream
Bagels
Must-try Lynchburg restaurants

Georgia's Subs Salads More

 

Georgia's Subs Salads More

915 Main St, Lynchburg

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Pick 2 Combo$7.99
1/2 sandwich or 4 inch sub served with your choice of side.
#5 Steak Philly
Thinly sliced roast beef grilled with provolone chees, onions and peppers with lettuce tomato and mayo on a grilled sub roll
Famous Chicken Salad Sandwich$6.99
Your choice of homemade chicken salad "Traditional" or "Fancy" (cranberry/almond) served with lettuce, tomato on toasted Sourdough or Wheat Berry bread, Wrap or Butter croissant
Georgia's Subs Salads More
Macado's

SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Macado's

3744 Candlers Mountain Rd, Lynchburg

Avg 4.1 (3824 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Cowpoke$9.65
Grilled chicken breast, melted cheddar, bacon, lettuce, tomato, barbecue sauce, served hot on a bagel.
Mac & Cheese Burger$10.85
Grilled burger topped with macaroni & cheese, bacon bits and BBQ Chips.
Fried Pickle Spears$7.45
Delicious dill pickle spears lightly coated with a dill flavored breading, served with ranch dressing.
Macado's
The White Hart Cafe

SANDWICHES

The White Hart Cafe

1208 Main St, Lynchburg

Avg 4.5 (1356 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
CAPPUCINO$3.50
egg$1.25
Loaded Burrito$12.00
The White Hart Cafe
Bacon Street Bagels

 

Bacon Street Bagels

306 Rivermont Avenue, Lynchburg

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Cinnamon Raisin$1.50
The name speaks for itself! Tons of Cinnamon and Raisins swirled throughout make up this delicious classic.
Smoked Chipotle Turkey Club$6.50
Thinly Sliced Smoked Turkey Breast, Applewood Smoked Bacon, Provolone Cheese, Chipotle Aioli, Romaine Lettuce, Sliced Tomato
El Papa Diablo$5.00
Two Fried Eggs, Jalapeño Jack Cheese, Crispy Hash Brown, Cholula Hot Sauce
Bacon Street Bagels
County Smoak

BBQ • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

County Smoak

7423 Timberlake Road, Lynchburg

Avg 5 (132 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
PORK SANDWICH$9.00
Our Slow Smoaked Pork Butts, Bacon & Blue Cheese Coleslaw, Fire & Ice Pickle Relish, Qu-Tang Sauce
Smoaked Sausages$4.00
All beef sausages. (variety changes)
Smoaked Pork Butts$16.00
Tender Smoaked Pork Butt, Chopped to Order, Served With Qu-Tang Vinegar Sauce
County Smoak
The Water Dog

SOUPS • SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

The Water Dog

1016 Jefferson Street, Lynchburg

Avg 4.6 (694 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Mackin' Dog$11.00
Bay Breeze - Malibu$7.50
Crabby Poppa$12.00
The Water Dog
Vinny's Italian Grill - Lynchburg

 

Vinny's Italian Grill - Lynchburg

4018 Wards Rd,, Lynchburg

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
BLACKENED CHICKEN PRIMAVERA$14.49
Sautéed fresh broccoli, zucchini and summer squash, diced tomatoes and penne in a rich creamy Alfredo sauce and topped with boneless, skinless juicy blackened breast of chicken
PHILLY STEAK$9.49
Available as a sub or wrap. Sliced ribeye grilled with onions, topped with American white cheese, lettuce and tomatoes in an 8” sub roll
LARGE THE MEAT FEAST$19.99
Pepperoni, sausage, meatball, ground chuck, ham, bacon and mozzarella
Vinny's Italian Grill - Lynchburg
MayLynn's Creamery

 

MayLynn's Creamery

1016 Jefferson St. Suite B, Lynchburg

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Lickety Split Stacker
Sluggo's Small$3.50
Cheesecake Rolled Ice Cream$7.00
MayLynn's Creamery
Pok-e-Joe's BBQ

BBQ • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Pok-e-Joe’s BBQ

4925 Boonsboro Rd, Lynchburg

Avg 4.7 (313 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Brisket Plate$14.99
choose from pulled pork, sliced or chopped brisket, or sliced smoked turkey breast
Pork Plate$12.99
Choose from pulled pork, sliced or chopped brisket, or sliced smoked turkey breast
Pork Sandwich$9.99
Served with Pickles, Onions and Slaw on the side.
Pok-e-Joe's BBQ
RA Bistro

SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

RA Bistro

1344 main Street, Lynchburg

Avg 4.1 (1316 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Bistro Wrap$11.00
Your choice of grilled Chicken, Steak or Pork
Tomato, red onion and jack and cheddar cheese with garlic parmesan dressing.
Beyond Burger$12.25
Total plant based meatless patty, chargrilled topped with vegan cheese, grilled onions, peppers, and mushrooms with lettuce and tomato.
Fish N' Chips$12.50
Beer battered cod, flash fried, & served with house fries, malt vinegar & remoulade sauce
RA Bistro
Maylynn's Creamery Boonsboro

ICE CREAM • FROZEN YOGURT

Maylynn's Creamery Boonsboro

4925 Boonsboro Rd, Lynchburg

Avg 4.8 (280 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Sluggo's Medium$4.50
Sluggo's Large$5.75
Maylynn's Creamery Boonsboro
Starr Hill on Main

 

Starr Hill on Main

1300 Main Street, Lynchburg

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Northern Lights IPA - 4PK CANS$7.99
American IPA, 6.2% ABV
Ramble On IPA - 4PK CANS$11.99
Juicy IPA, 7.0% ABV
Starr Hill on Main
LYH Coffeehouse

SANDWICHES • ICE CREAM

LYH Coffeehouse

105 Cornerstone St #106, Lynchburg

Avg 4.4 (519 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Cold Brew
LYH Coffeehouse
Champion Brewing Lynchburg

 

Champion Brewing Lynchburg

1021 Main Street, Lynchburg

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Champion Brewing Lynchburg
Badger on Main

 

Badger on Main

1118 Main St, Lynchburg

No reviews yet
Takeout
Badger on Main
Fuse

 

Fuse

2623 Wards Road, Lynchburg

No reviews yet
Takeout
Fuse
Cinn City

 

Cinn City

1344 main Street, Lynchburg

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Sausage, egg & cheese$3.75
Classic bun$3.25
Cinn City
Meggy Macs

 

Meggy Macs

610 Commerce Street, Lynchburg

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Meggy Macs
Restaurant banner

 

Ghost Kitchen 1 (NAME TBD)

1344 main Street, Lynchburg

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Ghost Kitchen 1 (NAME TBD)
BADASS Hamburgers

 

BADASS Hamburgers

1344 main Street, Lynchburg

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
BADASS Hamburgers
Restaurant banner

 

Lasting Impressions Restaurant and Catering

2323 Memorial Avenue Unit 11C, Lynchburg

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Lasting Impressions Restaurant and Catering

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Lynchburg

Reuben

Chicken Tenders

Chicken Salad

Cookies

Mac And Cheese

Sweet Potato Fries

Chocolate Chip Cookies

Brisket

