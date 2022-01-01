Lynchburg restaurants you'll love
Lynchburg's top cuisines
Must-try Lynchburg restaurants
Georgia's Subs Salads More
915 Main St, Lynchburg
|Popular items
|Pick 2 Combo
|$7.99
1/2 sandwich or 4 inch sub served with your choice of side.
|#5 Steak Philly
Thinly sliced roast beef grilled with provolone chees, onions and peppers with lettuce tomato and mayo on a grilled sub roll
|Famous Chicken Salad Sandwich
|$6.99
Your choice of homemade chicken salad "Traditional" or "Fancy" (cranberry/almond) served with lettuce, tomato on toasted Sourdough or Wheat Berry bread, Wrap or Butter croissant
SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Macado's
3744 Candlers Mountain Rd, Lynchburg
|Popular items
|Cowpoke
|$9.65
Grilled chicken breast, melted cheddar, bacon, lettuce, tomato, barbecue sauce, served hot on a bagel.
|Mac & Cheese Burger
|$10.85
Grilled burger topped with macaroni & cheese, bacon bits and BBQ Chips.
|Fried Pickle Spears
|$7.45
Delicious dill pickle spears lightly coated with a dill flavored breading, served with ranch dressing.
SANDWICHES
The White Hart Cafe
1208 Main St, Lynchburg
|Popular items
|CAPPUCINO
|$3.50
|egg
|$1.25
|Loaded Burrito
|$12.00
Bacon Street Bagels
306 Rivermont Avenue, Lynchburg
|Popular items
|Cinnamon Raisin
|$1.50
The name speaks for itself! Tons of Cinnamon and Raisins swirled throughout make up this delicious classic.
|Smoked Chipotle Turkey Club
|$6.50
Thinly Sliced Smoked Turkey Breast, Applewood Smoked Bacon, Provolone Cheese, Chipotle Aioli, Romaine Lettuce, Sliced Tomato
|El Papa Diablo
|$5.00
Two Fried Eggs, Jalapeño Jack Cheese, Crispy Hash Brown, Cholula Hot Sauce
BBQ • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
County Smoak
7423 Timberlake Road, Lynchburg
|Popular items
|PORK SANDWICH
|$9.00
Our Slow Smoaked Pork Butts, Bacon & Blue Cheese Coleslaw, Fire & Ice Pickle Relish, Qu-Tang Sauce
|Smoaked Sausages
|$4.00
All beef sausages. (variety changes)
|Smoaked Pork Butts
|$16.00
Tender Smoaked Pork Butt, Chopped to Order, Served With Qu-Tang Vinegar Sauce
SOUPS • SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
The Water Dog
1016 Jefferson Street, Lynchburg
|Popular items
|Mackin' Dog
|$11.00
|Bay Breeze - Malibu
|$7.50
|Crabby Poppa
|$12.00
Vinny's Italian Grill - Lynchburg
4018 Wards Rd,, Lynchburg
|Popular items
|BLACKENED CHICKEN PRIMAVERA
|$14.49
Sautéed fresh broccoli, zucchini and summer squash, diced tomatoes and penne in a rich creamy Alfredo sauce and topped with boneless, skinless juicy blackened breast of chicken
|PHILLY STEAK
|$9.49
Available as a sub or wrap. Sliced ribeye grilled with onions, topped with American white cheese, lettuce and tomatoes in an 8” sub roll
|LARGE THE MEAT FEAST
|$19.99
Pepperoni, sausage, meatball, ground chuck, ham, bacon and mozzarella
MayLynn's Creamery
1016 Jefferson St. Suite B, Lynchburg
|Popular items
|Lickety Split Stacker
|Sluggo's Small
|$3.50
|Cheesecake Rolled Ice Cream
|$7.00
BBQ • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Pok-e-Joe’s BBQ
4925 Boonsboro Rd, Lynchburg
|Popular items
|Brisket Plate
|$14.99
choose from pulled pork, sliced or chopped brisket, or sliced smoked turkey breast
|Pork Plate
|$12.99
Choose from pulled pork, sliced or chopped brisket, or sliced smoked turkey breast
|Pork Sandwich
|$9.99
Served with Pickles, Onions and Slaw on the side.
SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS
RA Bistro
1344 main Street, Lynchburg
|Popular items
|Bistro Wrap
|$11.00
Your choice of grilled Chicken, Steak or Pork
Tomato, red onion and jack and cheddar cheese with garlic parmesan dressing.
|Beyond Burger
|$12.25
Total plant based meatless patty, chargrilled topped with vegan cheese, grilled onions, peppers, and mushrooms with lettuce and tomato.
|Fish N' Chips
|$12.50
Beer battered cod, flash fried, & served with house fries, malt vinegar & remoulade sauce
ICE CREAM • FROZEN YOGURT
Maylynn's Creamery Boonsboro
4925 Boonsboro Rd, Lynchburg
|Popular items
|Sluggo's Medium
|$4.50
|Sluggo's Large
|$5.75
Starr Hill on Main
1300 Main Street, Lynchburg
|Popular items
|Northern Lights IPA - 4PK CANS
|$7.99
American IPA, 6.2% ABV
|Ramble On IPA - 4PK CANS
|$11.99
Juicy IPA, 7.0% ABV
SANDWICHES • ICE CREAM
LYH Coffeehouse
105 Cornerstone St #106, Lynchburg
|Popular items
|Cold Brew
Cinn City
1344 main Street, Lynchburg
|Popular items
|Sausage, egg & cheese
|$3.75
|Classic bun
|$3.25
Meggy Macs
610 Commerce Street, Lynchburg
Ghost Kitchen 1 (NAME TBD)
1344 main Street, Lynchburg
BADASS Hamburgers
1344 main Street, Lynchburg
Lasting Impressions Restaurant and Catering
2323 Memorial Avenue Unit 11C, Lynchburg