Lynchburg American restaurants you'll love

Macado's image

SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Macado's

3744 Candlers Mountain Rd, Lynchburg

Avg 4.1 (3824 reviews)
Cowpoke$9.65
Grilled chicken breast, melted cheddar, bacon, lettuce, tomato, barbecue sauce, served hot on a bagel.
Mac & Cheese Burger$10.85
Grilled burger topped with macaroni & cheese, bacon bits and BBQ Chips.
Fried Pickle Spears$7.45
Delicious dill pickle spears lightly coated with a dill flavored breading, served with ranch dressing.
The Water Dog image

SOUPS • SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

The Water Dog

1016 Jefferson Street, Lynchburg

Avg 4.6 (694 reviews)
Mackin' Dog$11.00
Bay Breeze - Malibu$7.50
Crabby Poppa$12.00
RA Bistro image

SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

RA Bistro

1344 main Street, Lynchburg

Avg 4.1 (1316 reviews)
Bistro Wrap$11.00
Your choice of grilled Chicken, Steak or Pork
Tomato, red onion and jack and cheddar cheese with garlic parmesan dressing.
Beyond Burger$12.25
Total plant based meatless patty, chargrilled topped with vegan cheese, grilled onions, peppers, and mushrooms with lettuce and tomato.
Fish N' Chips$12.50
Beer battered cod, flash fried, & served with house fries, malt vinegar & remoulade sauce
