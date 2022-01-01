Lynchburg American restaurants you'll love
Must-try American restaurants in Lynchburg
More about Macado's
SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Macado's
3744 Candlers Mountain Rd, Lynchburg
|Popular items
|Cowpoke
|$9.65
Grilled chicken breast, melted cheddar, bacon, lettuce, tomato, barbecue sauce, served hot on a bagel.
|Mac & Cheese Burger
|$10.85
Grilled burger topped with macaroni & cheese, bacon bits and BBQ Chips.
|Fried Pickle Spears
|$7.45
Delicious dill pickle spears lightly coated with a dill flavored breading, served with ranch dressing.
More about The Water Dog
SOUPS • SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
The Water Dog
1016 Jefferson Street, Lynchburg
|Popular items
|Mackin' Dog
|$11.00
|Bay Breeze - Malibu
|$7.50
|Crabby Poppa
|$12.00
More about RA Bistro
SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS
RA Bistro
1344 main Street, Lynchburg
|Popular items
|Bistro Wrap
|$11.00
Your choice of grilled Chicken, Steak or Pork
Tomato, red onion and jack and cheddar cheese with garlic parmesan dressing.
|Beyond Burger
|$12.25
Total plant based meatless patty, chargrilled topped with vegan cheese, grilled onions, peppers, and mushrooms with lettuce and tomato.
|Fish N' Chips
|$12.50
Beer battered cod, flash fried, & served with house fries, malt vinegar & remoulade sauce