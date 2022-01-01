Lynchburg cafés you'll love
Must-try cafés in Lynchburg
SANDWICHES
The White Hart Cafe
1208 Main St, Lynchburg
|Popular items
|CAPPUCINO
|$3.50
|egg
|$1.25
|Loaded Burrito
|$12.00
Bacon Street Bagels
306 Rivermont Avenue, Lynchburg
|Popular items
|Cinnamon Raisin
|$1.50
The name speaks for itself! Tons of Cinnamon and Raisins swirled throughout make up this delicious classic.
|Smoked Chipotle Turkey Club
|$6.50
Thinly Sliced Smoked Turkey Breast, Applewood Smoked Bacon, Provolone Cheese, Chipotle Aioli, Romaine Lettuce, Sliced Tomato
|El Papa Diablo
|$5.00
Two Fried Eggs, Jalapeño Jack Cheese, Crispy Hash Brown, Cholula Hot Sauce
SANDWICHES • ICE CREAM
LYH Coffeehouse
105 Cornerstone St #106, Lynchburg
|Popular items
|Cold Brew