Lynchburg cafés you'll love

Go
Lynchburg restaurants
Toast

Must-try cafés in Lynchburg

The White Hart Cafe image

SANDWICHES

The White Hart Cafe

1208 Main St, Lynchburg

Avg 4.5 (1356 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
CAPPUCINO$3.50
egg$1.25
Loaded Burrito$12.00
More about The White Hart Cafe
Bacon Street Bagels image

 

Bacon Street Bagels

306 Rivermont Avenue, Lynchburg

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Cinnamon Raisin$1.50
The name speaks for itself! Tons of Cinnamon and Raisins swirled throughout make up this delicious classic.
Smoked Chipotle Turkey Club$6.50
Thinly Sliced Smoked Turkey Breast, Applewood Smoked Bacon, Provolone Cheese, Chipotle Aioli, Romaine Lettuce, Sliced Tomato
El Papa Diablo$5.00
Two Fried Eggs, Jalapeño Jack Cheese, Crispy Hash Brown, Cholula Hot Sauce
More about Bacon Street Bagels
LYH Coffeehouse image

SANDWICHES • ICE CREAM

LYH Coffeehouse

105 Cornerstone St #106, Lynchburg

Avg 4.4 (519 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Cold Brew
More about LYH Coffeehouse
Restaurant banner

 

Cinn City

1344 main Street, Lynchburg

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Sausage, egg & cheese$3.75
Classic bun$3.25
More about Cinn City

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Lynchburg

Reuben

Chicken Tenders

Cookies

Mac And Cheese

Sweet Potato Fries

Chocolate Chip Cookies

Brisket

Map

More near Lynchburg to explore

Roanoke

Avg 4.3 (23 restaurants)

Crozet

Avg 4.3 (6 restaurants)

Waynesboro

Avg 4.2 (4 restaurants)

Forest

Avg 4.8 (3 restaurants)

Roseland

Avg 4.5 (3 restaurants)

Moneta

Avg 3.8 (3 restaurants)

Nellysford

Avg 4 (3 restaurants)

Vinton

Avg 4.3 (3 restaurants)

Danville

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Roanoke

Avg 4.3 (23 restaurants)

Danville

No reviews yet

Charlottesville

Avg 4.4 (74 restaurants)

Martinsville

Avg 4.8 (3 restaurants)

Blacksburg

Avg 4.3 (7 restaurants)

Harrisonburg

Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)

Pittsburgh

Avg 4.4 (196 restaurants)

Detroit

Avg 4.4 (88 restaurants)

Milwaukee

Avg 4.5 (165 restaurants)

Nashville

Avg 4.4 (248 restaurants)

Las Vegas

Avg 4.4 (247 restaurants)

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (269 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston