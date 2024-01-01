Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Buffalo chicken salad in
Lynchburg
/
Lynchburg
/
Buffalo Chicken Salad
Lynchburg restaurants that serve buffalo chicken salad
Bootleggers
50 13th Street, Lynchburg
No reviews yet
Buffalo Chicken Salad
$12.95
More about Bootleggers
Bentleys
2302 Bedford Ave, Lynchburg
No reviews yet
Buffalo Chicken Salad
$16.00
fried chicken bites tossed in buffalo sauce, romaine, tomato, cucumber, carrot, blue cheese crumbles, ranch
More about Bentleys
