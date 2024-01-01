Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Cannolis in
Lynchburg
/
Lynchburg
/
Cannolis
Lynchburg restaurants that serve cannolis
Vinny's Italian Grill - Lynchburg
4018 Wards Rd,, Lynchburg
No reviews yet
CANNOLI
$3.99
More about Vinny's Italian Grill - Lynchburg
Vitale’s Pizza Kitchen - 18243 Forest Road
18243 Forest Road, Lynchburg
No reviews yet
Cannoli
$7.00
Choice of Chocolate or Plain
More about Vitale’s Pizza Kitchen - 18243 Forest Road
Browse other tasty dishes in Lynchburg
Fish And Chips
Cheese Fries
Boneless Wings
Turkey Clubs
Chili
Chicken Tenders
Lasagna
Cookies
More near Lynchburg to explore
Roanoke
Avg 4.4
(51 restaurants)
Forest
Avg 4.8
(10 restaurants)
Crozet
Avg 4.4
(9 restaurants)
Danville
No reviews yet
Moneta
Avg 3.8
(8 restaurants)
Vinton
Avg 4.3
(8 restaurants)
Waynesboro
Avg 4.1
(6 restaurants)
Nellysford
No reviews yet
Roseland
Avg 4.5
(1 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Roanoke
Avg 4.4
(51 restaurants)
Danville
No reviews yet
Charlottesville
Avg 4.3
(127 restaurants)
Martinsville
Avg 4.8
(5 restaurants)
Blacksburg
Avg 4.3
(23 restaurants)
Harrisonburg
Avg 4.5
(19 restaurants)
Pittsburgh
Avg 4.4
(392 restaurants)
Detroit
Avg 4.4
(213 restaurants)
Milwaukee
Avg 4.5
(380 restaurants)
Nashville
Avg 4.5
(550 restaurants)
Las Vegas
Avg 4.4
(586 restaurants)
Baltimore
Avg 4.4
(499 restaurants)
© 2024 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston