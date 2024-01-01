Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Cannolis in Lynchburg

Go
Lynchburg restaurants
Toast

Lynchburg restaurants that serve cannolis

Vinny's Italian Grill - Lynchburg image

 

Vinny's Italian Grill - Lynchburg

4018 Wards Rd,, Lynchburg

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
CANNOLI$3.99
More about Vinny's Italian Grill - Lynchburg
Consumer pic

 

Vitale’s Pizza Kitchen - 18243 Forest Road

18243 Forest Road, Lynchburg

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Cannoli$7.00
Choice of Chocolate or Plain
More about Vitale’s Pizza Kitchen - 18243 Forest Road

Browse other tasty dishes in Lynchburg

Fish And Chips

Cheese Fries

Boneless Wings

Turkey Clubs

Chili

Chicken Tenders

Lasagna

Cookies

Map

More near Lynchburg to explore

Roanoke

Avg 4.4 (51 restaurants)

Forest

Avg 4.8 (10 restaurants)

Crozet

Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)

Danville

No reviews yet

Moneta

Avg 3.8 (8 restaurants)

Vinton

Avg 4.3 (8 restaurants)

Waynesboro

Avg 4.1 (6 restaurants)

Nellysford

No reviews yet

Roseland

Avg 4.5 (1 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Roanoke

Avg 4.4 (51 restaurants)

Danville

No reviews yet

Charlottesville

Avg 4.3 (127 restaurants)

Martinsville

Avg 4.8 (5 restaurants)

Blacksburg

Avg 4.3 (23 restaurants)

Harrisonburg

Avg 4.5 (19 restaurants)

Pittsburgh

Avg 4.4 (392 restaurants)

Detroit

Avg 4.4 (213 restaurants)

Milwaukee

Avg 4.5 (380 restaurants)

Nashville

Avg 4.5 (550 restaurants)

Las Vegas

Avg 4.4 (586 restaurants)

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (499 restaurants)
© 2024 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston