Chicken sandwiches in Lynchburg

Lynchburg restaurants
Lynchburg restaurants that serve chicken sandwiches

Famous Chicken Salad Sandwich image

 

Georgia's Subs Salads More

915 Main St, Lynchburg

No reviews yet
Takeout
Famous Chicken Salad Sandwich$6.99
Your choice of homemade chicken salad "Traditional" or "Fancy" (cranberry/almond) served with lettuce, tomato on toasted Sourdough or Wheat Berry bread, Wrap or Butter croissant
More about Georgia's Subs Salads More
The White Hart Cafe image

SANDWICHES

The White Hart Cafe

1208 Main St, Lynchburg

Avg 4.5 (1356 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
The Chicken Sandwich$12.00
Our fried buttermilk chicken breast on a toasted bun with grilled onions, tomato, spinach, pickles, and kicker sauce.
More about The White Hart Cafe
Item pic

BBQ • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

County Smoak

7423 Timberlake Road, Lynchburg

Avg 5 (132 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
CHICKEN SANDWICH$9.00
Alabama Pulled Chicken, Fire & Ice Pickles, Our Alabama White Sauce, "The Don"
More about County Smoak

