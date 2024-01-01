French toast in Lynchburg
County Sunrise - 2225 Lakeside Drive
2225 Lakeside Drive, Lynchburg
|Loaded French Toast Bites
|$14.00
Bite-sized French Toast, Caramel Sauce, Sliced Banana, Candied Smoaked Pecans, Whipped Cream, served with a side of Chocolate Gravy
|Cinnamon Babka French Toast
|$15.00
3 Slices of cinnamon babka bread, served with smoked candied pecans, powdered sugar and 2 oz of bourbon maple syrup