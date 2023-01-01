Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Grits in
Lynchburg
/
Lynchburg
/
Grits
Lynchburg restaurants that serve grits
SANDWICHES
The White Hart
1208 Main St, Lynchburg
Avg 4.5
(1356 reviews)
Shrimp N Grits
$18.00
More about The White Hart
SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS
RA Bistro
1344 main Street, Lynchburg
Avg 4.1
(1316 reviews)
Shrimp & Grits
$23.25
Seasoned shrimp sautéed with bacon, ham, andouille sausage, and creole veggie sauce on house made cheddar grit cake.
More about RA Bistro
