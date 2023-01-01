Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Grits in Lynchburg

Go
Lynchburg restaurants
Toast

Lynchburg restaurants that serve grits

The White Hart Cafe image

SANDWICHES

The White Hart

1208 Main St, Lynchburg

Avg 4.5 (1356 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Shrimp N Grits$18.00
More about The White Hart
Item pic

SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

RA Bistro

1344 main Street, Lynchburg

Avg 4.1 (1316 reviews)
Takeout
Shrimp & Grits$23.25
Seasoned shrimp sautéed with bacon, ham, andouille sausage, and creole veggie sauce on house made cheddar grit cake.
More about RA Bistro

Browse other tasty dishes in Lynchburg

Salmon

Chef Salad

Greek Salad

Po Boy

Cheeseburgers

Chili

Lasagna

Fish And Chips

Map

More near Lynchburg to explore

Roanoke

Avg 4.4 (30 restaurants)

Crozet

Avg 4.3 (8 restaurants)

Forest

Avg 4.8 (7 restaurants)

Waynesboro

Avg 4.1 (6 restaurants)

Danville

No reviews yet

Vinton

Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)

Roseland

Avg 4.5 (3 restaurants)

Moneta

Avg 3.8 (3 restaurants)

Nellysford

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Roanoke

Avg 4.4 (30 restaurants)

Danville

No reviews yet

Charlottesville

Avg 4.3 (112 restaurants)

Martinsville

Avg 4.8 (5 restaurants)

Blacksburg

Avg 4.3 (19 restaurants)

Harrisonburg

Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)

Pittsburgh

Avg 4.4 (292 restaurants)

Detroit

Avg 4.4 (150 restaurants)

Milwaukee

Avg 4.5 (277 restaurants)

Nashville

Avg 4.5 (405 restaurants)

Las Vegas

Avg 4.4 (465 restaurants)

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (401 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston