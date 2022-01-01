Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Muffins in
Lynchburg
/
Lynchburg
/
Muffins
Lynchburg restaurants that serve muffins
SANDWICHES
The White Hart
1208 Main St, Lynchburg
Avg 4.5
(1356 reviews)
Pumpkin Muffin
$5.00
More about The White Hart
Mission House Coffee - Cornerstone - 105 Cornerstone St, Unit 106
105 Cornerstone St, Unit 106, Lynchburg
No reviews yet
Gluten Free Muffin
$3.95
More about Mission House Coffee - Cornerstone - 105 Cornerstone St, Unit 106
Browse other tasty dishes in Lynchburg
Green Beans
Mac And Cheese
Coleslaw
Chili
Nachos
Salmon
Cookies
Sweet Potato Fries
More near Lynchburg to explore
Roanoke
Avg 4.4
(31 restaurants)
Crozet
Avg 4.3
(7 restaurants)
Forest
Avg 4.8
(5 restaurants)
Waynesboro
Avg 4.1
(5 restaurants)
Roseland
Avg 4.5
(3 restaurants)
Nellysford
Avg 4
(3 restaurants)
Vinton
Avg 4.3
(3 restaurants)
Danville
No reviews yet
Moneta
Avg 3.8
(2 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Roanoke
Avg 4.4
(31 restaurants)
Danville
No reviews yet
Charlottesville
Avg 4.3
(111 restaurants)
Martinsville
Avg 4.8
(4 restaurants)
Blacksburg
Avg 4.3
(17 restaurants)
Harrisonburg
Avg 4.5
(16 restaurants)
Pittsburgh
Avg 4.4
(267 restaurants)
Detroit
Avg 4.4
(142 restaurants)
Milwaukee
Avg 4.5
(263 restaurants)
Nashville
Avg 4.4
(375 restaurants)
Las Vegas
Avg 4.4
(452 restaurants)
Baltimore
Avg 4.4
(368 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston