Tacos in Lynchburg
Lynchburg restaurants that serve tacos
Georgia's Subs Salads More
915 Main St, Lynchburg
|Taco Salad
|$7.99
Shredded lettuce, tomatoes, onion, Frito's, our homemade chili topped with shredded cheese, sour cream and salsa
Macado's
3744 Candlers Mountain Rd, Lynchburg
|Grilled Chicken Ranch Tacos
|$9.85
Grilled chicken in soft flour tortillas, romaine lettuce, asian cabbage, with pico de gallo and ranch dressing.
|Chicken Teriyaki Tacos
|$9.85
Breaded chicken in soft flour tortillas with crisp romaine lettuce, pico de gallo and sweet teriyaki sauce.
|Shrimp Tacos
|$9.85
Battered shrimp, on a bed of romaine, Asian slaw, pico de gallo drizzled with bang bang sauce.
Pok-e-Joe’s BBQ
4925 Boonsboro Rd, Lynchburg
|Smoked Chicken Tacos
|$10.99
Two grilled tacos filled with grilled chicken, sauteed onions, shredded lettuce, tomato, and honey chipotle sauce
|Brisket Philly Tacos
|$10.99
Two grilled tacos filled with brisket, grilled peppers, onions, provolone cheese and dijion horseradish sauce
|Buffalo Chicken Tacos
|$10.99