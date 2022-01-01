Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Tacos in Lynchburg

Lynchburg restaurants
Lynchburg restaurants that serve tacos

Georgia's Subs Salads More

915 Main St, Lynchburg

Takeout
Taco Salad$7.99
Shredded lettuce, tomatoes, onion, Frito's, our homemade chili topped with shredded cheese, sour cream and salsa
SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Macado's

3744 Candlers Mountain Rd, Lynchburg

Avg 4.1 (3824 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Grilled Chicken Ranch Tacos$9.85
Grilled chicken in soft flour tortillas, romaine lettuce, asian cabbage, with pico de gallo and ranch dressing.
Chicken Teriyaki Tacos$9.85
Breaded chicken in soft flour tortillas with crisp romaine lettuce, pico de gallo and sweet teriyaki sauce.
Shrimp Tacos$9.85
Battered shrimp, on a bed of romaine, Asian slaw, pico de gallo drizzled with bang bang sauce.
BBQ • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Pok-e-Joe’s BBQ

4925 Boonsboro Rd, Lynchburg

Avg 4.7 (313 reviews)
Takeout
Smoked Chicken Tacos$10.99
Two grilled tacos filled with grilled chicken, sauteed onions, shredded lettuce, tomato, and honey chipotle sauce
Brisket Philly Tacos$10.99
Two grilled tacos filled with brisket, grilled peppers, onions, provolone cheese and dijion horseradish sauce
Buffalo Chicken Tacos$10.99
