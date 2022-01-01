Lynden restaurants you'll love
Lynden's top cuisines
Must-try Lynden restaurants
More about Jake's Barbecue
Jake's Barbecue
8114 GUIDE MERIDIAN RD, LYNDEN
|Popular items
|Fried Chicken Salad
|$13.99
Fresh cut salad mix topped with shredded cheddar/jack blend, hard- boiled egg, chopped bacon topped with tender fried chicken and your choice of dressing.
|Chicken Fritters and Fries
|$13.99
They're Back!!! Hand breaded chicken tenders served with honey mustard dressing and fries.
|Pulled Pork Sandwich
|$13.99
Mouth-watering, savory smoked pulled pork topped with a drizzle of our sweet and tangy BBQ sauce.
More about Underground Burgers
Underground Burgers
8114 Guide Meridian, Lynden
|Popular items
|Vanilla Shake
|$4.99
Darigold vanilla soft serve ice cream, Myshan Dairy milk and Monin vanilla syrup, blended and topped with whipped cream.
|Chocolate Shake
|$4.99
Darigold chocolate soft serve ice cream and Myshan Dairy chocolate milk, blended and topped with whipped cream.
|Plain UGB (meat, cheese and bun only)
|$6.49
1/3 pound burger with American cheese on our signature brioche bun. Burger, cheese and bun only.
More about Muddy Waters Coffee
Muddy Waters Coffee
100 Grover Strewt, Lynden
|Popular items
|Deli Sandwich Half
|$4.75
|Bagel with Cream Cheese
|$3.25
|Lunch Wrap
|$5.75