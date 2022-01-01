Lynden restaurants you'll love

Lynden restaurants
Toast
  • /
  • Lynden

Lynden's top cuisines

Coffe & tea
Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Cocktail
Bars & Lounges
BBQ
Barbeque
Caterers
Southern
Must-try Lynden restaurants

Jake's Barbecue image

 

Jake's Barbecue

8114 GUIDE MERIDIAN RD, LYNDEN

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Fried Chicken Salad$13.99
Fresh cut salad mix topped with shredded cheddar/jack blend, hard- boiled egg, chopped bacon topped with tender fried chicken and your choice of dressing.
Chicken Fritters and Fries$13.99
They're Back!!! Hand breaded chicken tenders served with honey mustard dressing and fries.
Pulled Pork Sandwich$13.99
Mouth-watering, savory smoked pulled pork topped with a drizzle of our sweet and tangy BBQ sauce.
More about Jake's Barbecue
Underground Burgers image

 

Underground Burgers

8114 Guide Meridian, Lynden

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Vanilla Shake$4.99
Darigold vanilla soft serve ice cream, Myshan Dairy milk and Monin vanilla syrup, blended and topped with whipped cream.
Chocolate Shake$4.99
Darigold chocolate soft serve ice cream and Myshan Dairy chocolate milk, blended and topped with whipped cream.
Plain UGB (meat, cheese and bun only)$6.49
1/3 pound burger with American cheese on our signature brioche bun. Burger, cheese and bun only.
More about Underground Burgers
Muddy Waters Coffee image

 

Muddy Waters Coffee

100 Grover Strewt, Lynden

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Deli Sandwich Half$4.75
Bagel with Cream Cheese$3.25
Lunch Wrap$5.75
More about Muddy Waters Coffee
Burnt Ends image

BBQ • FRENCH FRIES

Burnt Ends

8082 Guide Meridian Rd, #103, Lynden

Avg 4.5 (430 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
4 Person Meal$59.00
3 meats, 3 sides, choice of bread
Cookie$3.50
Our famous big boy size double chocolate chunk cookie!
1 Meat$14.95
1/3lb of meat, 2 sides, choice of bread.
More about Burnt Ends

