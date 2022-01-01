Cookies in
Lynden restaurants that serve cookies
Muddy Waters Coffee
100 Grover Strewt, Lynden
No reviews yet
Cookies
$3.00
More about Muddy Waters Coffee
BBQ • FRENCH FRIES
Burnt Ends
8082 Guide Meridian Rd, #103, Lynden
Avg 4.5
(430 reviews)
Cookie
$3.50
Our famous big boy size double chocolate chunk cookie!
Kids Chicken Strips and Cookie
$9.00
Kids chicken strips with a side and cookie.
More about Burnt Ends
