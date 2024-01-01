Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Crispy chicken in Lynden

Lynden restaurants
Lynden restaurants that serve crispy chicken

Steakhouse 9

115 E Homestead Blvd, Lynden

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Crispy Chicken Honey Mustard$21.00
With bacon, swiss cheese, lettuce & tomato
More about Steakhouse 9
Item pic

 

Bob's Burgers & Brew - Lynden

8107 Guide Meridian Rd, Lynden

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Crispy Chicken Burger$17.00
Crispy breast of chicken with savory sauce, pickles, homemade slaw on the brioche bun.
Need a little more heat order it tossed in buffalo sauce $1 more.
Crispy Chicken Salad$18.00
Mixed greens topped with crispy chicken strips, red onion, diced tomatoes, olives, chopped eggs and diced bacon
Crispy Chicken Wrap$17.00
Crispy chicken strips,cheddar cheese,red onion, lettuce, tomato, and honey mustard dressing
More about Bob's Burgers & Brew - Lynden

