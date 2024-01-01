Waffles in Lyndhurst

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Lyndhurst restaurants that serve waffles
LeGurt
265 Ridge Rd Front Store, Lyndhurst
No reviews yet
Yuca Waffle Sandwich
$5.85
More about LeGurt
Vinnies' Mootz
356 Valley Brook Avenue, Lyndhurst
No reviews yet
More than Waffles
$15.25
Chicken cutlet, bacon, hot honey,mootz. Served on a waffle
More about Vinnies' Mootz
