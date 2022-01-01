Go
Lynn And Louies

Our passion lies in rethinking "comfort foods" to fit a low-carb, low-glycemic lifestyle. Meet us at the crossroads of guilt free and delicious!

615 Washington Ave

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Soft baked cookies, half dozen$8.29
Peanut butter
Total carbs = 10 - 1g fiber - 7 grams allulose/erythritol = 2g net carbs per cookie
Chocolate Chip
Total carb 8g - 1.5g fiber - 6g sweeteners = .5g net carb per cookie
Hibiscus-Orange
Total carb 8g - 1.5g fiber - 6g sweeteners = .5g net carb per cookie
Earl gray
Total carbs 8g - 1.5g fiber - 6g sweetener = .5g net carb per cookie
cinnamon-rose-cardamom
Total carb 8g - 1.5g fiber - 6g sweeteners = .5g net carb per cookie
Fathead bagels, 6pack$13.99
Classic keto fathead bagels available in 5 delicious flavors: plain, everything, rosemary & sea salt, french toast or poppy seed.
8g total carbs - 3g fiber = 5g net carbs per bagel
Ingredients: almond flour, mozzarella cheese, eggs, cream cheese, baking powder, xanthan gum, spices
allergens: tree nuts (almonds,) egg, milk
(everything bagels contain sesame)
Fudge Brownies$3.29
The reimagined classic sweet snack, made healthy. Our low-carb brownies are the perfect balance of fudgy & cakey.
Ingredients: almond flour, cocoa powder, eggs, allulose, canola oil, vanilla, salt, baking powder
Total carbs 27g - 4g fiber - 21g sweetener = 2g net carbs per brownie
Fathead bagels, 4pack$9.99
Classic keto fathead bagels available in 5 delicious flavors: plain, everything, rosemary & sea salt, french toast or poppy seed.
8g total carbs - 3g fiber = 5g net carbs per bagel
Ingredients: almond flour, mozzarella cheese, eggs, cream cheese, baking powder, xanthan gum, spices
allergens: tree nuts (almonds,) egg, milk
(everything bagels contain sesame)
Lemon-thyme muffins$2.25
Tangy lemon & fresh thyme in a light & fluffy almond flour muffin.
16g total carbs - 3g fiber - 10g keto sweeteners (allulose/erythritol) = 3g net carb
Ingredients: almond flour, coconut flour, eggs, canola oil, allulose, erythritol, baking powder, vanilla, lemon, thyme, salt
allergens: tree nuts (almond), coconut, egg
Keto Pierogi$12.99
Low carb dough pocket filled with creamy cashew-jicama filling, sharp cheddar cheese & roasted garlic. Only 4g net carbs per serving of 3; sold by the dozen
Keto friendly; free of gluten, grains, soy, sugar.
4g net carbs per serving of 3
Keto Ravioli, dozen$8.99
Our signature low-carb pasta dough packed full of classic Italian flavors! These ravioli will fill you up without knocking you our of ketosis. Made with naturally gluten-free & soy-free ingredients and can be ready to eat in just a few minutes!
Sold by the dozen
Chocolate Pistachio Muffins$2.25
Chocolate muffin loaded with crushed pistachios & topped with dark chocolate crumb
17g total carbs - 5.5g fiber - 10g keto sweeteners (allulose/erythritol) = 3g net carb
Ingredients: almond flour, coconut flour, eggs, cocoa powder, canola oil, pistachios, allulose, erythritol, baking powder, vanilla, salt
allergens: tree nuts (almond, pistachio), coconut, egg
Location

615 Washington Ave

Jermyn PA

Sunday9:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Monday9:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Tuesday9:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday9:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday9:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday9:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday9:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
