Lynn restaurants you'll love

Go
Lynn restaurants
Toast
  • /
  • Lynn

Lynn's top cuisines

Pizza
Pizza
American
Italian
Coffe & tea
Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Breakfast & Brunch
Cocktail
Bars & Lounges
Sandwich
Sandwiches
Asian fusion
Asian Fusion
Cake
Dessert & Ice Cream
Vietnamese
Takeout box
Chinese
Latin American
Scroll right

Must-try Lynn restaurants

Green Tea Restaurant image

 

Green Tea Restaurant

751 Lynnway, Lynn

Avg 3.9 (270 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Pu Pu Platter
Pictured: Pu Pu Platter for 2
Lo Mein$10.00
Pictured: Vegetable Lo Mein
Fried Rice$9.00
32oz per order
Pictured: Seafood Fried Rice, White
More about Green Tea Restaurant
The Blue Ox image

 

The Blue Ox

191 Oxford St, Lynn

Avg 4.9 (1971 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Tuna Tartare$20.00
Cucumber, cilantro, scallions, chive cream, Ox chili sauce, potato chips
OX Crispy Chicken$29.00
Herb marinated Bell & Evans boneless half-chicken with sage red bliss smashed potatoes, sautéed garlic & spinach, chicken au jus
Clam Chowder$15.00
Bacon, Tobasco, chives, oyster crackers
More about The Blue Ox
Enzos Pizzeria image

PIZZA • PASTA • SANDWICHES

Enzo's Pizzeria

129 Oxford St, LYNN

Avg 4.6 (496 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
WINGS$9.50
Fresh Chicken Wings made from scratch tossed in a flour and breadcrumb combo . Cooked to perfection choice to choose from are regular, buffalo or bbq.
Dips to choose from are ranch dressing , blue cheese dressing or chipotle remoulade.
Greek Salad$11.00
Fresh Romaine Lettuce tossed in our homemade Creamy Greek Dressing, with tomatoes, red onions, cucumbers, Kalamata Olives, carrots and feta cheese.
Gluten Free
Steak Bomb Sub$11.50
100% SHAVED STEAK cooked with onions, mushrooms and peppers with American Cheese served on a sub roll. One Size Only. Ask for additional toppings, prices may vary.
More about Enzo's Pizzeria
Cafe Services image

 

Cafe Services

195 Market Street, Lynn

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Grilled or Crispy Chicken Sandwich$4.89
Chicken Sandwich with Lettuce and Tomato.
Chicken Caesar Salad Wrap w/Fripps$5.95
Get your choice of Grilled or Crispy Chicken, Romaine Lettuce, Parmesan Cheese, Caesar Dressing and some Croutons in a Wrap w/Fripp Chips
Tater Tots$1.60
A Fan Favorite Deep Fried To Perfection
More about Cafe Services
Nightshade Noodle Bar image

SEAFOOD • NOODLES

Nightshade Noodle Bar

73 Exchange Street, Lynn

Avg 5 (260 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
shrimp toast$5.00
white sesame seeds, dill pollen
*1 piece*
salted chocolate mousse$10.00
valrhona caraibe 66%, cognac, sea salt
*gluten free*
garlic noodles$18.00
angel hair pasta, garlic butter, parmesan, candied lemon, fennel pollen
More about Nightshade Noodle Bar
Antique Table Restaurant image

 

Antique Table Restaurant

2 Essex St, Lynn

Avg 4.5 (873 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Chicken Parmigiana$22.95
Meatballs$14.95
Fettuccini Bolognese$19.95
More about Antique Table Restaurant
The Lazy LLama Cafe image

 

The Lazy LLama Cafe

23 Central Ave, Lynn

Avg 4.6 (22 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Hot- Café Latte$3.25
Espresso with rich creamy steamed milk and a thin layer of milk froth.
Cold- Café Latte$3.25
Bacon, Eggs and Cheese$3.80
More about The Lazy LLama Cafe
Uncommon Feasts image

PIZZA • SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES

Uncommon Feasts

271 Western Ave Unit 105, Lynn

Avg 4.6 (49 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
pumpkin pie with roasted marshmallow (serves 6-8)$25.00
this was a hit last year! pumpkin pie heaped with roasted marshmallow
apple, date, hazelnut rye cake (serves 6-8)$25.00
apple and date studded cake with apple cider syrup frosting
cornbread, sausage and apple stuffing (serves 4)$25.00
cornbread, roasted apples, pork fennel sausage and dried cranberries
More about Uncommon Feasts
Rolly's Tavern on the Square image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Rolly's Tavern on the Square

338 Broadway, Lynn

Avg 4.3 (562 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Rollys Burger$11.99
One half-pound fresh Black Angus beef on a toasted seeded roll, grilled to order
Chicken Broccoli Ziti Alfredo$17.99
With crispy chicken tenderloins and FRESH penne pasta
Filet & Ravioll$21.99
Two petite filet mignons char broiled to order served with Portobello stuffed ravioli with port wine mushroom sauce ad vegetable of the day
More about Rolly's Tavern on the Square
Estefani's Restaurant image

SEAFOOD

Estefani's Restaurant

106 Union Street, Lynn

Avg 4.5 (324 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Quesadillas
A large flour tortilla filled and folded with cheese, lettuce, pico de gallo, sour cream and guacamole.
Flautas$10.95
Five crispy corn tortillas rolled with chicken and potatos. Topped with sour cream, guacamole sauce, lettuce, tomatoes, onion and grated cheese.
Pupusas$2.75
Homemade tortilla filled with your choice of:
More about Estefani's Restaurant
Land of a Thousand Hills Coffee Co. image

SANDWICHES

Land of a Thousand Hills Coffee Co.

61 Munroe St, LYNN

Avg 4.7 (320 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Organic Sweet Matcha$5.25
Add a little more green to your menu with Sweet Matcha powder, made with authentic Japanese matcha and pure cane sugar. Simply mix Sweet Matcha with any kind of milk to create delicious and perfectly sweetened green tea lattes, or experiment to mix your own unique café style concoctions.
Turkey BLT Sandwich$8.75
Turkey, bacon, spinach, tomatoes & mayonnaise on focaccia bread.
Latte$4.75
More about Land of a Thousand Hills Coffee Co.
Shoreline Grill and Pizza image

PIZZA • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Shoreline Grill and Pizza

163 Lewis St, Lynn

Avg 4.3 (42 reviews)
Takeout
More about Shoreline Grill and Pizza
District 45 image

 

District 45

45 Lewis Street, Lynn

No reviews yet
Takeout
More about District 45
Restaurant banner

 

Brother's Deli - Lynn

41 Market street, lynn

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Fried Haddock$15.95
Crispy fried haddock served with fries and Cole slaw.
Baked Haddock$14.95
Panko crusted New England beaked haddock with 2 sides.
Bolognese pasta$15.95
Traditional meat sauce finished with a touch of cream
More about Brother's Deli - Lynn
Restaurant banner

 

Tula Flavor

244 Washington St, Lynn

Avg 4.6 (229 reviews)
Takeout
More about Tula Flavor

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Lynn

Caesar Salad

Chicken Wraps

Tacos

Muffins

Pear Salad

Fried Rice

Crispy Chicken

Chicken Salad

Map

More near Lynn to explore

Salem

Avg 4.4 (32 restaurants)

Peabody

Avg 4.4 (17 restaurants)

Malden

Avg 4.6 (14 restaurants)

Wakefield

Avg 4.4 (13 restaurants)

Saugus

Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)

Melrose

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)

Swampscott

Avg 3.9 (4 restaurants)

Revere

Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)

Lynnfield

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Boston

Avg 4.3 (381 restaurants)

Manchester

Avg 4.4 (38 restaurants)

Worcester

Avg 4.5 (45 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (71 restaurants)

Concord

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Vineyard Haven

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Washington

Avg 4.4 (484 restaurants)

Cincinnati

Avg 4.5 (202 restaurants)

Oklahoma City

Avg 4.4 (91 restaurants)

Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (147 restaurants)

Las Vegas

Avg 4.4 (247 restaurants)

Grand Rapids

Avg 4.4 (98 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston