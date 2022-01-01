Lynn restaurants you'll love
More about Green Tea Restaurant
Green Tea Restaurant
751 Lynnway, Lynn
|Popular items
|Pu Pu Platter
Pictured: Pu Pu Platter for 2
|Lo Mein
|$10.00
Pictured: Vegetable Lo Mein
|Fried Rice
|$9.00
32oz per order
Pictured: Seafood Fried Rice, White
More about The Blue Ox
The Blue Ox
191 Oxford St, Lynn
|Popular items
|Tuna Tartare
|$20.00
Cucumber, cilantro, scallions, chive cream, Ox chili sauce, potato chips
|OX Crispy Chicken
|$29.00
Herb marinated Bell & Evans boneless half-chicken with sage red bliss smashed potatoes, sautéed garlic & spinach, chicken au jus
|Clam Chowder
|$15.00
Bacon, Tobasco, chives, oyster crackers
More about Enzo's Pizzeria
PIZZA • PASTA • SANDWICHES
Enzo's Pizzeria
129 Oxford St, LYNN
|Popular items
|WINGS
|$9.50
Fresh Chicken Wings made from scratch tossed in a flour and breadcrumb combo . Cooked to perfection choice to choose from are regular, buffalo or bbq.
Dips to choose from are ranch dressing , blue cheese dressing or chipotle remoulade.
|Greek Salad
|$11.00
Fresh Romaine Lettuce tossed in our homemade Creamy Greek Dressing, with tomatoes, red onions, cucumbers, Kalamata Olives, carrots and feta cheese.
Gluten Free
|Steak Bomb Sub
|$11.50
100% SHAVED STEAK cooked with onions, mushrooms and peppers with American Cheese served on a sub roll. One Size Only. Ask for additional toppings, prices may vary.
More about Cafe Services
Cafe Services
195 Market Street, Lynn
|Popular items
|Grilled or Crispy Chicken Sandwich
|$4.89
Chicken Sandwich with Lettuce and Tomato.
|Chicken Caesar Salad Wrap w/Fripps
|$5.95
Get your choice of Grilled or Crispy Chicken, Romaine Lettuce, Parmesan Cheese, Caesar Dressing and some Croutons in a Wrap w/Fripp Chips
|Tater Tots
|$1.60
A Fan Favorite Deep Fried To Perfection
More about Nightshade Noodle Bar
SEAFOOD • NOODLES
Nightshade Noodle Bar
73 Exchange Street, Lynn
|Popular items
|shrimp toast
|$5.00
white sesame seeds, dill pollen
*1 piece*
|salted chocolate mousse
|$10.00
valrhona caraibe 66%, cognac, sea salt
*gluten free*
|garlic noodles
|$18.00
angel hair pasta, garlic butter, parmesan, candied lemon, fennel pollen
More about Antique Table Restaurant
Antique Table Restaurant
2 Essex St, Lynn
|Popular items
|Chicken Parmigiana
|$22.95
|Meatballs
|$14.95
|Fettuccini Bolognese
|$19.95
More about The Lazy LLama Cafe
The Lazy LLama Cafe
23 Central Ave, Lynn
|Popular items
|Hot- Café Latte
|$3.25
Espresso with rich creamy steamed milk and a thin layer of milk froth.
|Cold- Café Latte
|$3.25
|Bacon, Eggs and Cheese
|$3.80
More about Uncommon Feasts
PIZZA • SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES
Uncommon Feasts
271 Western Ave Unit 105, Lynn
|Popular items
|pumpkin pie with roasted marshmallow (serves 6-8)
|$25.00
this was a hit last year! pumpkin pie heaped with roasted marshmallow
|apple, date, hazelnut rye cake (serves 6-8)
|$25.00
apple and date studded cake with apple cider syrup frosting
|cornbread, sausage and apple stuffing (serves 4)
|$25.00
cornbread, roasted apples, pork fennel sausage and dried cranberries
More about Rolly's Tavern on the Square
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Rolly's Tavern on the Square
338 Broadway, Lynn
|Popular items
|Rollys Burger
|$11.99
One half-pound fresh Black Angus beef on a toasted seeded roll, grilled to order
|Chicken Broccoli Ziti Alfredo
|$17.99
With crispy chicken tenderloins and FRESH penne pasta
|Filet & Ravioll
|$21.99
Two petite filet mignons char broiled to order served with Portobello stuffed ravioli with port wine mushroom sauce ad vegetable of the day
More about Estefani's Restaurant
SEAFOOD
Estefani's Restaurant
106 Union Street, Lynn
|Popular items
|Quesadillas
A large flour tortilla filled and folded with cheese, lettuce, pico de gallo, sour cream and guacamole.
|Flautas
|$10.95
Five crispy corn tortillas rolled with chicken and potatos. Topped with sour cream, guacamole sauce, lettuce, tomatoes, onion and grated cheese.
|Pupusas
|$2.75
Homemade tortilla filled with your choice of:
More about Land of a Thousand Hills Coffee Co.
SANDWICHES
Land of a Thousand Hills Coffee Co.
61 Munroe St, LYNN
|Popular items
|Organic Sweet Matcha
|$5.25
Add a little more green to your menu with Sweet Matcha powder, made with authentic Japanese matcha and pure cane sugar. Simply mix Sweet Matcha with any kind of milk to create delicious and perfectly sweetened green tea lattes, or experiment to mix your own unique café style concoctions.
|Turkey BLT Sandwich
|$8.75
Turkey, bacon, spinach, tomatoes & mayonnaise on focaccia bread.
|Latte
|$4.75
More about Shoreline Grill and Pizza
PIZZA • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Shoreline Grill and Pizza
163 Lewis St, Lynn
More about Brother's Deli - Lynn
Brother's Deli - Lynn
41 Market street, lynn
|Popular items
|Fried Haddock
|$15.95
Crispy fried haddock served with fries and Cole slaw.
|Baked Haddock
|$14.95
Panko crusted New England beaked haddock with 2 sides.
|Bolognese pasta
|$15.95
Traditional meat sauce finished with a touch of cream