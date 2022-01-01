Lynn bars & lounges you'll love
Must-try bars & lounges in Lynn
SEAFOOD • NOODLES
Nightshade Noodle Bar
73 Exchange Street, Lynn
|Popular items
|chestnut panisse
|$6.00
two pork & shrimp egg rolls served with auntie's special sauce
|shrimp toast
|$5.00
white sesame seeds, dill pollen
*1 piece*
|chili crisp crab dip
|$15.00
cream cheese whipped with our chili crisp, extra aromatics and crab meat. served with a fresh demi baguette.
*contains peanuts*
The Lazy LLama Cafe
23 Central Ave, Lynn
|Popular items
|Hot- Café Latte
|$3.25
Espresso with rich creamy steamed milk and a thin layer of milk froth.
|Cold- Café Latte
|$3.25
|Bagels
|$1.25
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Rolly's Tavern on the Square
338 Broadway, Lynn
|Popular items
|Chicken Broccoli Ziti Alfredo
|$17.99
With crispy chicken tenderloins and FRESH penne pasta
|Filet & Ravioll
|$21.99
Two petite filet mignons char broiled to order served with Portobello stuffed ravioli with port wine mushroom sauce ad vegetable of the day
|Steak Tips
|$21.99
Grilled marinated steak tips served with garden salad and fries
SEAFOOD
Estefani's Restaurant
106 Union Street, Lynn
|Popular items
|Flautas
|$10.95
Five crispy corn tortillas rolled with chicken and potatos. Topped with sour cream, guacamole sauce, lettuce, tomatoes, onion and grated cheese.
|Quesadillas
A large flour tortilla filled and folded with cheese, lettuce, pico de gallo, sour cream and guacamole.
|Pupusas
|$2.75
Homemade tortilla filled with your choice of: