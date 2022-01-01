Lynn bars & lounges you'll love

Lynn restaurants
Toast
  • Lynn
  • Bars & Lounges

Must-try bars & lounges in Lynn

Nightshade Noodle Bar image

SEAFOOD • NOODLES

Nightshade Noodle Bar

73 Exchange Street, Lynn

Avg 5 (260 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
chestnut panisse$6.00
two pork & shrimp egg rolls served with auntie's special sauce
shrimp toast$5.00
white sesame seeds, dill pollen
*1 piece*
chili crisp crab dip$15.00
cream cheese whipped with our chili crisp, extra aromatics and crab meat. served with a fresh demi baguette.
*contains peanuts*
The Lazy LLama Cafe image

 

The Lazy LLama Cafe

23 Central Ave, Lynn

Avg 4.6 (22 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Hot- Café Latte$3.25
Espresso with rich creamy steamed milk and a thin layer of milk froth.
Cold- Café Latte$3.25
Bagels$1.25
Rolly's Tavern on the Square image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Rolly's Tavern on the Square

338 Broadway, Lynn

Avg 4.3 (562 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Chicken Broccoli Ziti Alfredo$17.99
With crispy chicken tenderloins and FRESH penne pasta
Filet & Ravioll$21.99
Two petite filet mignons char broiled to order served with Portobello stuffed ravioli with port wine mushroom sauce ad vegetable of the day
Steak Tips$21.99
Grilled marinated steak tips served with garden salad and fries
Estefani's Restaurant image

SEAFOOD

Estefani's Restaurant

106 Union Street, Lynn

Avg 4.5 (324 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Flautas$10.95
Five crispy corn tortillas rolled with chicken and potatos. Topped with sour cream, guacamole sauce, lettuce, tomatoes, onion and grated cheese.
Quesadillas
A large flour tortilla filled and folded with cheese, lettuce, pico de gallo, sour cream and guacamole.
Pupusas$2.75
Homemade tortilla filled with your choice of:
