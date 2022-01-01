Lynn cafés you'll love
Must-try cafés in Lynn
More about Cafe Services
Cafe Services
195 Market Street, Lynn
|Popular items
|The Ultimate Sub Bomb
|$5.69
Shaved Beef, Chicken or Veggie Burger Crumbles, Griddled, served with Cheese in a Fresh Sub Roll. Make sure to check off your choices!
|Classic Quarter Pound Burger
|$4.89
Classic 4 oz Char-Grilled all Beef Patty Griddled to Perfection. Topped with Lettuce and Tomato on a Bulky Roll
|Thinly Sliced RoastTurkey Sandwich
|$4.89
Local Thinly Sliced Roasted Turkey with your choice of Bread, Cheese, Condiments and Add-Ons with Lettuce and Tomato
More about Uncommon Feasts
PIZZA • SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES
Uncommon Feasts
271 Western Ave Unit 105, Lynn
|Popular items
|cured salmon with celery root salad.pickled beets, molasses brown bread (serves 4)
|$30.00
house beet cured salmon served with creamy, mustardy celery root salad, pickled beets and a tin of molasses brown bread
|deeply roasted parsnips +maple with spicy yogurt (serves 4)
|$25.00
long roasted parnsips with butter, thyme and maple syrup. Served with spicy yogurt sauce
|cornbread, sausage and apple stuffing (serves 4)
|$25.00
cornbread, roasted apples, pork fennel sausage and dried cranberries
More about Land of a Thousand Hills Coffee Co.
SANDWICHES
Land of a Thousand Hills Coffee Co.
61 Munroe St, LYNN
|Popular items
|Organic Sweet Matcha
|$5.25
Add a little more green to your menu with Sweet Matcha powder, made with authentic Japanese matcha and pure cane sugar. Simply mix Sweet Matcha with any kind of milk to create delicious and perfectly sweetened green tea lattes, or experiment to mix your own unique café style concoctions.
|Turkey BLT Sandwich
|$8.75
Turkey, bacon, spinach, tomatoes & mayonnaise on focaccia bread.
|Egg & Cheese
|$4.25