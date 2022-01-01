Lynn cafés you'll love

Go
Lynn restaurants
Toast
  • /
  • Lynn
  • /
  • Cafes, Coffee & Tea

Must-try cafés in Lynn

Cafe Services image

 

Cafe Services

195 Market Street, Lynn

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
The Ultimate Sub Bomb$5.69
Shaved Beef, Chicken or Veggie Burger Crumbles, Griddled, served with Cheese in a Fresh Sub Roll. Make sure to check off your choices!
Classic Quarter Pound Burger$4.89
Classic 4 oz Char-Grilled all Beef Patty Griddled to Perfection. Topped with Lettuce and Tomato on a Bulky Roll
Thinly Sliced RoastTurkey Sandwich$4.89
Local Thinly Sliced Roasted Turkey with your choice of Bread, Cheese, Condiments and Add-Ons with Lettuce and Tomato
More about Cafe Services
Uncommon Feasts image

PIZZA • SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES

Uncommon Feasts

271 Western Ave Unit 105, Lynn

Avg 4.6 (49 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
cured salmon with celery root salad.pickled beets, molasses brown bread (serves 4)$30.00
house beet cured salmon served with creamy, mustardy celery root salad, pickled beets and a tin of molasses brown bread
deeply roasted parsnips +maple with spicy yogurt (serves 4)$25.00
long roasted parnsips with butter, thyme and maple syrup. Served with spicy yogurt sauce
cornbread, sausage and apple stuffing (serves 4)$25.00
cornbread, roasted apples, pork fennel sausage and dried cranberries
More about Uncommon Feasts
Land of a Thousand Hills Coffee Co. image

SANDWICHES

Land of a Thousand Hills Coffee Co.

61 Munroe St, LYNN

Avg 4.7 (320 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Organic Sweet Matcha$5.25
Add a little more green to your menu with Sweet Matcha powder, made with authentic Japanese matcha and pure cane sugar. Simply mix Sweet Matcha with any kind of milk to create delicious and perfectly sweetened green tea lattes, or experiment to mix your own unique café style concoctions.
Turkey BLT Sandwich$8.75
Turkey, bacon, spinach, tomatoes & mayonnaise on focaccia bread.
Egg & Cheese$4.25
More about Land of a Thousand Hills Coffee Co.
Restaurant banner

 

Tula Flavor

244 Washington St, Lynn

Avg 4.6 (229 reviews)
Takeout
More about Tula Flavor

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Lynn

Tacos

Caesar Salad

Muffins

Pear Salad

Fried Rice

Crispy Chicken

Map

More near Lynn to explore

Salem

Avg 4.4 (32 restaurants)

Peabody

Avg 4.4 (17 restaurants)

Malden

Avg 4.6 (14 restaurants)

Wakefield

Avg 4.4 (13 restaurants)

Saugus

Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)

Melrose

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)

Swampscott

Avg 3.9 (4 restaurants)

Revere

Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)

Lynnfield

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Boston

Avg 4.3 (381 restaurants)

Manchester

Avg 4.4 (38 restaurants)

Worcester

Avg 4.5 (45 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (71 restaurants)

Concord

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Vineyard Haven

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Washington

Avg 4.4 (484 restaurants)

Cincinnati

Avg 4.5 (203 restaurants)

Oklahoma City

Avg 4.4 (91 restaurants)

Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (147 restaurants)

Las Vegas

Avg 4.4 (247 restaurants)

Grand Rapids

Avg 4.4 (98 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston