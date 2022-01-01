Lynn sandwich spots you'll love

Must-try sandwich spots in Lynn

Enzos Pizzeria image

PIZZA • PASTA • SANDWICHES

Enzo's Pizzeria

129 Oxford St, LYNN

Avg 4.6 (496 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
WINGS$9.50
Fresh Chicken Wings made from scratch tossed in a flour and breadcrumb combo . Cooked to perfection choice to choose from are regular, buffalo or bbq.
Dips to choose from are ranch dressing , blue cheese dressing or chipotle remoulade.
Greek Salad$11.00
Fresh Romaine Lettuce tossed in our homemade Creamy Greek Dressing, with tomatoes, red onions, cucumbers, Kalamata Olives, carrots and feta cheese.
Gluten Free
Steak Bomb Sub$11.50
100% SHAVED STEAK cooked with onions, mushrooms and peppers with American Cheese served on a sub roll. One Size Only. Ask for additional toppings, prices may vary.
More about Enzo's Pizzeria
Uncommon Feasts image

PIZZA • SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES

Uncommon Feasts

271 Western Ave Unit 105, Lynn

Avg 4.6 (49 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
cured salmon with celery root salad.pickled beets, molasses brown bread (serves 4)$30.00
house beet cured salmon served with creamy, mustardy celery root salad, pickled beets and a tin of molasses brown bread
deeply roasted parsnips +maple with spicy yogurt (serves 4)$25.00
long roasted parnsips with butter, thyme and maple syrup. Served with spicy yogurt sauce
cornbread, sausage and apple stuffing (serves 4)$25.00
cornbread, roasted apples, pork fennel sausage and dried cranberries
More about Uncommon Feasts
Restaurant banner

 

Brother's Deli - Lynn

41 Market street, lynn

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Fried Haddock$15.95
Crispy fried haddock served with fries and Cole slaw.
Large 16" Cheese Pizza$14.95
Plain cheese pizza.
Bolognese pasta$15.95
Traditional meat sauce finished with a touch of cream
More about Brother's Deli - Lynn

