Lynn pizza restaurants you'll love

PIZZA • PASTA • SANDWICHES
Enzo's Pizzeria
129 Oxford St, LYNN
|Popular items
|WINGS
|$9.50
Fresh Chicken Wings made from scratch tossed in a flour and breadcrumb combo . Cooked to perfection choice to choose from are regular, buffalo or bbq.
Dips to choose from are ranch dressing , blue cheese dressing or chipotle remoulade.
|Greek Salad
|$11.00
Fresh Romaine Lettuce tossed in our homemade Creamy Greek Dressing, with tomatoes, red onions, cucumbers, Kalamata Olives, carrots and feta cheese.
Gluten Free
|Steak Bomb Sub
|$11.50
100% SHAVED STEAK cooked with onions, mushrooms and peppers with American Cheese served on a sub roll. One Size Only. Ask for additional toppings, prices may vary.
PIZZA • SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES
Uncommon Feasts
271 Western Ave Unit 105, Lynn
|Popular items
|cured salmon with celery root salad.pickled beets, molasses brown bread (serves 4)
|$30.00
house beet cured salmon served with creamy, mustardy celery root salad, pickled beets and a tin of molasses brown bread
|deeply roasted parsnips +maple with spicy yogurt (serves 4)
|$25.00
long roasted parnsips with butter, thyme and maple syrup. Served with spicy yogurt sauce
|cornbread, sausage and apple stuffing (serves 4)
|$25.00
cornbread, roasted apples, pork fennel sausage and dried cranberries