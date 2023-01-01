Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Buffalo wings in Lynn

Lynn restaurants
Lynn restaurants that serve buffalo wings

Green Tea Restaurant image

 

Green Tea Restaurant - 751 Lynnway

751 Lynnway, Lynn

Avg 3.9 (270 reviews)
Takeout
Buffalo Wings$12.00
More about Green Tea Restaurant - 751 Lynnway
Item pic

 

The Atlantic View Cafe @ Eastern Bank Headquarters

195 Market Street, Lynn

No reviews yet
Takeout
Breaded Cauliflower "Buffalo Wings" Basket$6.99
Breaded Cauliflower "Buffalo Wings" with choice of dipping sauce and Seasoned Fries
More about The Atlantic View Cafe @ Eastern Bank Headquarters

