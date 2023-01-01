Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Buffalo wings in
Lynn
/
Lynn
/
Buffalo Wings
Lynn restaurants that serve buffalo wings
Green Tea Restaurant - 751 Lynnway
751 Lynnway, Lynn
Avg 3.9
(270 reviews)
Buffalo Wings
$12.00
More about Green Tea Restaurant - 751 Lynnway
The Atlantic View Cafe @ Eastern Bank Headquarters
195 Market Street, Lynn
No reviews yet
Breaded Cauliflower "Buffalo Wings" Basket
$6.99
Breaded Cauliflower "Buffalo Wings" with choice of dipping sauce and Seasoned Fries
More about The Atlantic View Cafe @ Eastern Bank Headquarters
