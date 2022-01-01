Cake in Lynn
Lynn restaurants that serve cake
The Blue Ox
191 Oxford St, Lynn
|Chocolate Cake
|$12.00
Chocolate mousse cake, chocolate frosting, house made whipped cream, mixed seasonal berries
Antique Table Restaurant
2 Essex St, Lynn
|Limoncello Marscapone cake
|$8.95
PIZZA • SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES
Uncommon Feasts
271 Western Ave Unit 105, Lynn
|apple, date, hazelnut rye cake (serves 6-8)
|$25.00
apple and date studded cake with apple cider syrup frosting
|parsnip walnut cake with maple brown butter frosting (serves 6-8)
|$30.00
parnsips, raisins, walnuts and maple brown butter frosting. We served this in the cafe all last year and it was a HUGE hit.