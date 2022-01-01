Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Cappuccino in Lynn

Go
Lynn restaurants
Toast

Lynn restaurants that serve cappuccino

The Blue Ox image

 

The Blue Ox

191 Oxford St, Lynn

Avg 4.9 (1971 reviews)
Takeout
Cappuccino Martini$13.00
House made vanilla infused vodka, house made Irish cream, Kahlua coffee liqueur, fresh espresso
More about The Blue Ox
Item pic

SANDWICHES

Land of a Thousand Hills Coffee Co.

61 Munroe St, LYNN

Avg 4.7 (320 reviews)
Takeout
Cappuccino$3.50
More about Land of a Thousand Hills Coffee Co.

Browse other tasty dishes in Lynn

Turkey Clubs

Chicken Parmesan

Waffles

Pork Chops

Salmon

Caesar Salad

Fajitas

Muffins

Map

More near Lynn to explore

Salem

Avg 4.4 (39 restaurants)

Peabody

Avg 4.5 (24 restaurants)

Malden

Avg 4.6 (16 restaurants)

Saugus

Avg 4.5 (11 restaurants)

Wakefield

Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)

Revere

Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)

Melrose

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

Lynnfield

No reviews yet

Swampscott

Avg 3.9 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Boston

Avg 4.3 (492 restaurants)

Manchester

Avg 4.4 (41 restaurants)

Worcester

Avg 4.5 (64 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (98 restaurants)

Concord

Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)

Vineyard Haven

Avg 4.3 (13 restaurants)

Washington

Avg 4.4 (623 restaurants)

Cincinnati

Avg 4.5 (262 restaurants)

Oklahoma City

Avg 4.4 (122 restaurants)

Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (183 restaurants)

Las Vegas

Avg 4.4 (397 restaurants)

Grand Rapids

Avg 4.4 (115 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston