Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Cheesecake in Lynn

Go
Lynn restaurants
Toast

Lynn restaurants that serve cheesecake

Item pic

 

The Blue Ox

191 Oxford St, Lynn

Avg 4.9 (1971 reviews)
Takeout
Cheesecake$11.00
mascarpone cheese cake, graham cracker crust
More about The Blue Ox
Item pic

SEAFOOD

Estefani's Restaurant

106 Union Street, Lynn

Avg 4.5 (324 reviews)
Takeout
Guava Cheesecake$10.00
More about Estefani's Restaurant

Browse other tasty dishes in Lynn

Cheeseburgers

Teriyaki Chicken

Penne

Fried Chicken Sandwiches

Pancakes

Lobsters

Burritos

Shrimp Scampi

Map

More near Lynn to explore

Salem

Avg 4.4 (39 restaurants)

Peabody

Avg 4.5 (24 restaurants)

Malden

Avg 4.6 (16 restaurants)

Saugus

Avg 4.5 (11 restaurants)

Wakefield

Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)

Revere

Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)

Melrose

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

Lynnfield

No reviews yet

Swampscott

Avg 3.9 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Boston

Avg 4.3 (492 restaurants)

Manchester

Avg 4.4 (41 restaurants)

Worcester

Avg 4.5 (64 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (98 restaurants)

Concord

Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)

Vineyard Haven

Avg 4.3 (13 restaurants)

Washington

Avg 4.4 (623 restaurants)

Cincinnati

Avg 4.5 (262 restaurants)

Oklahoma City

Avg 4.4 (122 restaurants)

Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (183 restaurants)

Las Vegas

Avg 4.4 (397 restaurants)

Grand Rapids

Avg 4.4 (115 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston