Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chili in Lynn

Go
Lynn restaurants
Toast

Lynn restaurants that serve chili

Item pic

 

The Atlantic View Cafe @ Eastern Bank Headquarters

195 Market Street, Lynn

No reviews yet
Takeout
Beef Chili Today$5.95
Kettle Cuisine Beef & Bean Chili
The Premium Chili Cheeseburger with Seasoned Fries$8.99
On Brioche Bun, a 1/3 pound burger with shredded cheddar, diced raw onion and Chili on top served with Seasoned Fries
Hearty Beef & Bean Chili$5.95
Serve yourself in the Café
More about The Atlantic View Cafe @ Eastern Bank Headquarters
Item pic

 

Sin City Superette

71 Exchange Street, Lynn

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Mango Chili Donut SAT/SUN ONLY$6.00
Fried brioche rolled in chili sugar and filled with mango curd
More about Sin City Superette
Item pic

SEAFOOD • NOODLES

Nightshade Noodle Bar

73 Exchange Street, Lynn

Avg 5 (260 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
mango chili donut$6.00
More about Nightshade Noodle Bar

Browse other tasty dishes in Lynn

Chicken Parmesan

Burritos

Pudding

Mussels

Filet Mignon

Salmon

Fish Sandwiches

French Fries

Map

More near Lynn to explore

Salem

Avg 4.4 (55 restaurants)

Peabody

Avg 4.5 (27 restaurants)

Malden

Avg 4.6 (22 restaurants)

Wakefield

Avg 4.4 (19 restaurants)

Saugus

Avg 4.6 (14 restaurants)

Revere

Avg 4.6 (13 restaurants)

Melrose

Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)

Lynnfield

No reviews yet

Swampscott

Avg 3.9 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Boston

Avg 4.3 (670 restaurants)

Manchester

Avg 4.4 (62 restaurants)

Worcester

Avg 4.6 (76 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (119 restaurants)

Concord

Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)

Vineyard Haven

Avg 4.4 (17 restaurants)

Washington

Avg 4.4 (884 restaurants)

Cincinnati

Avg 4.5 (366 restaurants)

Oklahoma City

Avg 4.5 (191 restaurants)

Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (276 restaurants)

Las Vegas

Avg 4.4 (539 restaurants)

Grand Rapids

Avg 4.5 (164 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston