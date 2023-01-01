Chili in Lynn
Lynn restaurants that serve chili
More about The Atlantic View Cafe @ Eastern Bank Headquarters
The Atlantic View Cafe @ Eastern Bank Headquarters
195 Market Street, Lynn
|Beef Chili Today
|$5.95
Kettle Cuisine Beef & Bean Chili
|The Premium Chili Cheeseburger with Seasoned Fries
|$8.99
On Brioche Bun, a 1/3 pound burger with shredded cheddar, diced raw onion and Chili on top served with Seasoned Fries
|Hearty Beef & Bean Chili
|$5.95
Serve yourself in the Café
More about Sin City Superette
Sin City Superette
71 Exchange Street, Lynn
|Mango Chili Donut SAT/SUN ONLY
|$6.00
Fried brioche rolled in chili sugar and filled with mango curd