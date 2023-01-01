Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chocolate cake in Lynn

Go
Lynn restaurants
Toast
  • /
  • Lynn
  • /
  • Chocolate Cake

Lynn restaurants that serve chocolate cake

Item pic

 

The Blue Ox

191 Oxford St, Lynn

Avg 4.9 (1971 reviews)
Takeout
Chocolate Cake$12.00
Chocolate mousse cake, chocolate frosting, house made whipped cream, mixed seasonal berries
More about The Blue Ox
Antique Table Restaurant image

 

Antique Table Lynn

2 Essex St, Lynn

Avg 4.5 (873 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Chocolate Flourless Brownie Cake$8.95
More about Antique Table Lynn

Browse other tasty dishes in Lynn

Pudding

Peanut Butter Cookies

Burritos

Fish Sandwiches

Chicken Pasta

Lobsters

Chicken Parmesan

Mushroom Burgers

Map

More near Lynn to explore

Salem

Avg 4.4 (52 restaurants)

Peabody

Avg 4.5 (27 restaurants)

Malden

Avg 4.6 (22 restaurants)

Wakefield

Avg 4.4 (18 restaurants)

Saugus

Avg 4.6 (13 restaurants)

Revere

Avg 4.6 (13 restaurants)

Melrose

Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)

Lynnfield

No reviews yet

Swampscott

Avg 3.9 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Boston

Avg 4.3 (642 restaurants)

Manchester

Avg 4.4 (64 restaurants)

Worcester

Avg 4.6 (66 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (114 restaurants)

Concord

Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)

Vineyard Haven

Avg 4.4 (16 restaurants)

Washington

Avg 4.4 (854 restaurants)

Cincinnati

Avg 4.5 (335 restaurants)

Oklahoma City

Avg 4.5 (172 restaurants)

Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (247 restaurants)

Las Vegas

Avg 4.4 (507 restaurants)

Grand Rapids

Avg 4.5 (153 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston