Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Eggplant parm in
Lynn
/
Lynn
/
Eggplant Parm
Lynn restaurants that serve eggplant parm
PIZZA • PASTA • SANDWICHES
Enzo's Pizzeria
129 Oxford St, LYNN
Avg 4.6
(496 reviews)
EGGPLANT PARM sub
$11.50
More about Enzo's Pizzeria
Antique Table Restaurant
2 Essex St, Lynn
Avg 4.5
(873 reviews)
Eggplant Parmigiana
$19.95
More about Antique Table Restaurant
Browse other tasty dishes in Lynn
Asian Salad
Clams
Fajitas
Muffins
Chicken Teriyaki
Burritos
Caprese Salad
Cookies
More near Lynn to explore
Salem
Avg 4.4
(42 restaurants)
Peabody
Avg 4.5
(24 restaurants)
Malden
Avg 4.6
(16 restaurants)
Saugus
Avg 4.5
(11 restaurants)
Wakefield
Avg 4.4
(10 restaurants)
Revere
Avg 4.6
(8 restaurants)
Melrose
Avg 4.4
(6 restaurants)
Lynnfield
No reviews yet
Swampscott
Avg 3.9
(3 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Boston
Avg 4.3
(507 restaurants)
Manchester
Avg 4.4
(43 restaurants)
Worcester
Avg 4.5
(67 restaurants)
Providence
Avg 4.5
(100 restaurants)
Concord
Avg 4.5
(16 restaurants)
Vineyard Haven
Avg 4.3
(14 restaurants)
Washington
Avg 4.4
(634 restaurants)
Cincinnati
Avg 4.5
(269 restaurants)
Oklahoma City
Avg 4.4
(126 restaurants)
Kansas City
Avg 4.5
(186 restaurants)
Las Vegas
Avg 4.4
(405 restaurants)
Grand Rapids
Avg 4.4
(120 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston