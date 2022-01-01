Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Fajitas in Lynn

Lynn restaurants
Lynn restaurants that serve fajitas

Item pic

PIZZA • PASTA • SANDWICHES

Enzo's Pizzeria

129 Oxford St, LYNN

Avg 4.6 (496 reviews)
Takeout
Grilled Fajita$9.00
Sautéed Onions, Mushrooms and peppers served with sour cream, rice, beans and cheddar jack cheese in a wrap.
Gluten free option served in a bowl.
More about Enzo's Pizzeria
Item pic

SEAFOOD

Estefani's Restaurant

106 Union Street, Lynn

Avg 4.5 (324 reviews)
Takeout
Fajitas Super Combo$29.99
A combination of grilled skirt steak, grilled chicken, and grilled jumbo shrimp, served over sautéed onions, and green and red peppers. Served with rice, beans, lettuce, guacamole, sour cream, cheese, pico de gallo, and flour tortillas. (Recommended for 2 people)
Fajitas Vegeteriana/Vegetarian$14.99
Served with rice, beans, salad, sour cream, guacamole, pico de gallo, and 2 flour tortillas
Fajitas De Carne Y Pollo$22.99
Served with rice, beans, salad, sour cream, guacamole, pico de gallo, and 2 flour tortillas
More about Estefani's Restaurant

