Fajitas in Lynn

PIZZA • PASTA • SANDWICHES
Enzo's Pizzeria
129 Oxford St, LYNN
|Grilled Fajita
|$9.00
Sautéed Onions, Mushrooms and peppers served with sour cream, rice, beans and cheddar jack cheese in a wrap.
Gluten free option served in a bowl.
SEAFOOD
Estefani's Restaurant
106 Union Street, Lynn
|Fajitas Super Combo
|$29.99
A combination of grilled skirt steak, grilled chicken, and grilled jumbo shrimp, served over sautéed onions, and green and red peppers. Served with rice, beans, lettuce, guacamole, sour cream, cheese, pico de gallo, and flour tortillas. (Recommended for 2 people)
|Fajitas Vegeteriana/Vegetarian
|$14.99
Served with rice, beans, salad, sour cream, guacamole, pico de gallo, and 2 flour tortillas
|Fajitas De Carne Y Pollo
|$22.99
Served with rice, beans, salad, sour cream, guacamole, pico de gallo, and 2 flour tortillas