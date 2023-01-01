Filet mignon in Lynn

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Lynn restaurants that serve filet mignon
The Blue Ox
191 Oxford St, Lynn
Avg 4.9
(1971 reviews)
Filet Mignon
$49.00
sage-infused red bliss smashed potatoes, grilled asparagus, port wine reduction
More about The Blue Ox
Antique Table Lynn
2 Essex St, Lynn
Avg 4.5
(873 reviews)
Veal Chop
$30.95
More about Antique Table Lynn
