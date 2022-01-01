French fries in Lynn
Lynn restaurants that serve french fries
The Blue Ox
191 Oxford St, Lynn
|Side Hand Cut French Fries
|$10.00
Hand cut, aged potatoes; lemon-thyme aioli
Cafe Services
195 Market Street, Lynn
|French Fries
|$2.50
Our Best French Fries -Crispy Outside and Light and Fluffy Inside.
|Teriyaki Chicken Bomb Sub with French Fries
|$6.99
Shaved Chicken Steak with Onions, Peppers, American Cheese and Teriyaki Glaze on a Fresh Sub Roll with French Fries