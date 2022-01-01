Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

French fries in Lynn

Lynn restaurants
Lynn restaurants that serve french fries

Green Tea Restaurant image

 

Green Tea Restaurant

751 Lynnway, Lynn

Avg 3.9 (270 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
French Fries$5.00
More about Green Tea Restaurant
Item pic

 

The Blue Ox

191 Oxford St, Lynn

Avg 4.9 (1971 reviews)
Takeout
Side Hand Cut French Fries$10.00
Hand cut, aged potatoes; lemon-thyme aioli
More about The Blue Ox
Item pic

 

Cafe Services

195 Market Street, Lynn

No reviews yet
Takeout
French Fries$2.50
Our Best French Fries -Crispy Outside and Light and Fluffy Inside.
Teriyaki Chicken Bomb Sub with French Fries$6.99
Shaved Chicken Steak with Onions, Peppers, American Cheese and Teriyaki Glaze on a Fresh Sub Roll with French Fries
More about Cafe Services
Antique Table Restaurant image

 

Antique Table Restaurant

2 Essex St, Lynn

Avg 4.5 (873 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Side of French Fries$4.95
More about Antique Table Restaurant

