Hummus in Lynn

Lynn restaurants
Toast

Lynn restaurants that serve hummus

Item pic

 

The Atlantic View Cafe @ Eastern Bank Headquarters

195 Market Street, Lynn

No reviews yet
Takeout
GF Pretzels and Traditional Hummus$2.99
Gluten Free! Boar's Head Brand Product
GF Pretzels and Roasted Red Pepper Hummus$2.99
Gluten Free! Boar's Head Brand Product
Homemade Hummus & Veggie Wrap with Fripp Chips$5.99
Homemade hummus with spinach, cucumber, carrot, tomato, pepper and onion on a wrap with Fripp chips
Land of a Thousand Hills Coffee Co. image

SANDWICHES

Land of a Thousand Hills Coffee Co.

61 Munroe St, LYNN

Avg 4.7 (320 reviews)
Takeout
Vegan Hummus Wrap$8.50
