Hummus in Lynn
Lynn restaurants that serve hummus
More about The Atlantic View Cafe @ Eastern Bank Headquarters
The Atlantic View Cafe @ Eastern Bank Headquarters
195 Market Street, Lynn
|GF Pretzels and Traditional Hummus
|$2.99
Gluten Free! Boar's Head Brand Product
|GF Pretzels and Roasted Red Pepper Hummus
|$2.99
Gluten Free! Boar's Head Brand Product
|Homemade Hummus & Veggie Wrap with Fripp Chips
|$5.99
Homemade hummus with spinach, cucumber, carrot, tomato, pepper and onion on a wrap with Fripp chips