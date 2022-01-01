Muffins in Lynn

Lynn restaurants that serve muffins

The Lazy LLama Cafe image

 

The Lazy LLama Cafe

23 Central Ave, Lynn

Avg 4.6 (22 reviews)
Takeout
Muffins$1.50
More about The Lazy LLama Cafe
Land of a Thousand Hills Coffee Co. image

SANDWICHES

Land of a Thousand Hills Coffee Co.

61 Munroe St, LYNN

Avg 4.7 (320 reviews)
Takeout
Cinnamon Coffee Cafe Muffin$3.50
Pistachio Muffin$3.50
More about Land of a Thousand Hills Coffee Co.

