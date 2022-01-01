Muffins in
Lynn restaurants that serve muffins
The Lazy LLama Cafe
23 Central Ave, Lynn
Avg 4.6
(22 reviews)
Muffins
$1.50
More about The Lazy LLama Cafe
SANDWICHES
Land of a Thousand Hills Coffee Co.
61 Munroe St, LYNN
Avg 4.7
(320 reviews)
Cinnamon Coffee Cafe Muffin
$3.50
Pistachio Muffin
$3.50
More about Land of a Thousand Hills Coffee Co.
