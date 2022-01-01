Mushroom burgers in Lynn
Lynn restaurants that serve mushroom burgers
More about Enzo's Pizzeria
PIZZA • PASTA • SANDWICHES
Enzo's Pizzeria
129 Oxford St, LYNN
|MUSHROOM BURGER
|$14.25
More about The Atlantic View Cafe @ Eastern Bank Headquarters
The Atlantic View Cafe @ Eastern Bank Headquarters
195 Market Street, Lynn
|Ultimate Mushroom-Swiss Burger with Waffle Fries
|$7.99
Sauteed portabella mushrooms in an onion ring with swiss melted over on a 1/3rd pound burger with lettuce and tomato served with waffle fries
|Plant Based Sautéed Mushroom-Onion Burger Special
|$8.99
Plant Based Burger with Sautéed Mushrooms and Onions on Top with Plant Based Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato on Brioche with Shoestring Fries