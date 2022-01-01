Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Mushroom burgers in Lynn

Lynn restaurants
Lynn restaurants that serve mushroom burgers

Enzos Pizzeria image

PIZZA • PASTA • SANDWICHES

Enzo's Pizzeria

129 Oxford St, LYNN

Avg 4.6 (496 reviews)
Takeout
MUSHROOM BURGER$14.25
More about Enzo's Pizzeria
Item pic

 

The Atlantic View Cafe @ Eastern Bank Headquarters

195 Market Street, Lynn

No reviews yet
Takeout
Ultimate Mushroom-Swiss Burger with Waffle Fries$7.99
Sauteed portabella mushrooms in an onion ring with swiss melted over on a 1/3rd pound burger with lettuce and tomato served with waffle fries
Plant Based Sautéed Mushroom-Onion Burger Special$8.99
Plant Based Burger with Sautéed Mushrooms and Onions on Top with Plant Based Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato on Brioche with Shoestring Fries
More about The Atlantic View Cafe @ Eastern Bank Headquarters

