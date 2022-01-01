Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Pancakes in Lynn

Go
Lynn restaurants
Toast

Lynn restaurants that serve pancakes

Green Tea Restaurant image

 

Green Tea Restaurant

751 Lynnway, Lynn

Avg 3.9 (270 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Scallion Pancake$6.00
One (1) pancake per order.
More about Green Tea Restaurant
Item pic

 

Cafe Services

195 Market Street, Lynn

No reviews yet
Takeout
Get your Pancake On
Choose how Many, Fillings and optional Breakfast Meats with a side of Syrup!
More about Cafe Services

