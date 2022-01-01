Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Pancakes in
Lynn
/
Lynn
/
Pancakes
Lynn restaurants that serve pancakes
Green Tea Restaurant
751 Lynnway, Lynn
Avg 3.9
(270 reviews)
Scallion Pancake
$6.00
One (1) pancake per order.
More about Green Tea Restaurant
Cafe Services
195 Market Street, Lynn
No reviews yet
Get your Pancake On
Choose how Many, Fillings and optional Breakfast Meats with a side of Syrup!
More about Cafe Services
