Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Pork chops in Lynn

Go
Lynn restaurants
Toast

Lynn restaurants that serve pork chops

Green Tea Restaurant image

 

Green Tea Restaurant

751 Lynnway, Lynn

Avg 3.9 (270 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Peppery Fried Pork Chops$14.00
More about Green Tea Restaurant
Item pic

 

The Blue Ox

191 Oxford St, Lynn

Avg 4.9 (1971 reviews)
Takeout
14oz Kurobuta Pork Chop$33.00
Smokey baked beans, sweet potato wedges, cider honey glaze
More about The Blue Ox

Browse other tasty dishes in Lynn

Turkey Clubs

Teriyaki Chicken

Caesar Salad

Chicken Sandwiches

Muffins

Cheesecake

Pancakes

Chicken Teriyaki

Map

More near Lynn to explore

Salem

Avg 4.4 (39 restaurants)

Peabody

Avg 4.5 (24 restaurants)

Malden

Avg 4.6 (16 restaurants)

Saugus

Avg 4.5 (11 restaurants)

Wakefield

Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)

Revere

Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)

Melrose

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

Lynnfield

No reviews yet

Swampscott

Avg 3.9 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Boston

Avg 4.3 (492 restaurants)

Manchester

Avg 4.4 (41 restaurants)

Worcester

Avg 4.5 (64 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (98 restaurants)

Concord

Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)

Vineyard Haven

Avg 4.3 (13 restaurants)

Washington

Avg 4.4 (623 restaurants)

Cincinnati

Avg 4.5 (262 restaurants)

Oklahoma City

Avg 4.4 (122 restaurants)

Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (183 restaurants)

Las Vegas

Avg 4.4 (397 restaurants)

Grand Rapids

Avg 4.4 (115 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston