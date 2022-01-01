Salmon in Lynn
Lynn restaurants that serve salmon
The Blue Ox
191 Oxford St, Lynn
|Pan Roasted Salmon
|$29.00
Sardinian cous cous, San Marzano tomato sauce, garlic spinach
Cafe Services
195 Market Street, Lynn
|Asian Green Salad w/Grilled Chicken or Salmon
|$6.95
Choice of Grilled Chicken or Salmon over Greens, Red Pepper, Mandarin Oranges, Cucumber, Carrots and Asian Dressing
PIZZA • SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES
Uncommon Feasts
271 Western Ave Unit 105, Lynn
|cured salmon with celery root salad.pickled beets, molasses brown bread (serves 4)
|$30.00
house beet cured salmon served with creamy, mustardy celery root salad, pickled beets and a tin of molasses brown bread
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Rolly's Tavern on the Square
338 Broadway, Lynn
|Grilled Salmon
|$21.99
Fresh 8oz filet char broiled then finished in the oven topped with honey mustard glaze served with red bliss mashed and vegetable of the day