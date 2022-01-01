Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Salmon in Lynn

Lynn restaurants
Lynn restaurants that serve salmon

Item pic

 

The Blue Ox

191 Oxford St, Lynn

Avg 4.9 (1971 reviews)
Takeout
Pan Roasted Salmon$29.00
Sardinian cous cous, San Marzano tomato sauce, garlic spinach
More about The Blue Ox
Item pic

 

Cafe Services

195 Market Street, Lynn

No reviews yet
Takeout
Asian Green Salad w/Grilled Chicken or Salmon$6.95
Choice of Grilled Chicken or Salmon over Greens, Red Pepper, Mandarin Oranges, Cucumber, Carrots and Asian Dressing
More about Cafe Services
Antique Table Restaurant image

 

Antique Table Restaurant

2 Essex St, Lynn

Avg 4.5 (873 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Salmon$24.95
More about Antique Table Restaurant
Uncommon Feasts image

PIZZA • SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES

Uncommon Feasts

271 Western Ave Unit 105, Lynn

Avg 4.6 (49 reviews)
cured salmon with celery root salad.pickled beets, molasses brown bread (serves 4)$30.00
house beet cured salmon served with creamy, mustardy celery root salad, pickled beets and a tin of molasses brown bread
More about Uncommon Feasts
Item pic

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Rolly's Tavern on the Square

338 Broadway, Lynn

Avg 4.3 (562 reviews)
Takeout
Grilled Salmon$21.99
Fresh 8oz filet char broiled then finished in the oven topped with honey mustard glaze served with red bliss mashed and vegetable of the day
More about Rolly's Tavern on the Square
Item pic

SEAFOOD

Estefani's Restaurant

106 Union Street, Lynn

Avg 4.5 (324 reviews)
Takeout
Salmon Asado$17.99
Fresh salmon filet served with rice, beans, and steamed vegetables.
More about Estefani's Restaurant

