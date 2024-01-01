Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Shrimp rolls in
Lynn
/
Lynn
/
Shrimp Rolls
Lynn restaurants that serve shrimp rolls
Green Tea Restaurant - 751 Lynnway
751 Lynnway, Lynn
Avg 3.9
(270 reviews)
Fried Shrimp Rolls
$8.00
More about Green Tea Restaurant - 751 Lynnway
SEAFOOD • NOODLES
Nightshade Noodle Bar
73 Exchange Street, Lynn
Avg 5
(260 reviews)
Rock Shrimp Roll
$30.00
Funky fermented red chili sauce, thai basil, fried shallots
More about Nightshade Noodle Bar
