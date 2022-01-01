Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Shrimp scampi in
Lynn
/
Lynn
/
Shrimp Scampi
Lynn restaurants that serve shrimp scampi
The Blue Ox
191 Oxford St, Lynn
Avg 4.9
(1971 reviews)
Shrimp Scampi
$36.00
House made linguini, cherry tomatoes, garlic, shallots, parmesan, white wine, lemon & butter sauce
More about The Blue Ox
Antique Table Restaurant
2 Essex St, Lynn
Avg 4.5
(873 reviews)
Shrimp Scampi Pizza
$19.95
Linguini Shrimp Scampi
$26.95
More about Antique Table Restaurant
