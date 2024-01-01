Chili in Lynnfield
La Gallina
1150 Market Street, Lynnfield
|Crispy Mediterranean Octopus + Chili
|$18.00
Chicken & The Pig
525 Market Street, Lynnfield
|Chili Dog
|$8.00
Our quarter pound hot dog topped with our house made beef and bean chili, Jack and cheddar cheese and a chive sour cream. Served on a grilled brioche bun.
|Chili & Cheese Dog
|$8.00
Our Kayem quarter pound hot dog grilled and topped with our home made beef and bean chili. Topped with jack cheese and chive sour cream and served on a grilled brioche bun.
|Chili, Bacon Cheddar Cheese Fries
|$10.00
Our famous waffle fries topped with home beef and bean chili, chopped bacon, jack cheese and chive sour cream.