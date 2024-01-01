Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chili in Lynnfield

Go
Lynnfield restaurants
Toast

Lynnfield restaurants that serve chili

Consumer pic

 

La Gallina

1150 Market Street, Lynnfield

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Crispy Mediterranean Octopus + Chili$18.00
More about La Gallina
Item pic

 

Chicken & The Pig

525 Market Street, Lynnfield

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Chili Dog$8.00
Our quarter pound hot dog topped with our house made beef and bean chili, Jack and cheddar cheese and a chive sour cream. Served on a grilled brioche bun.
Chili & Cheese Dog$8.00
Our Kayem quarter pound hot dog grilled and topped with our home made beef and bean chili. Topped with jack cheese and chive sour cream and served on a grilled brioche bun.
Chili, Bacon Cheddar Cheese Fries$10.00
Our famous waffle fries topped with home beef and bean chili, chopped bacon, jack cheese and chive sour cream.
More about Chicken & The Pig

Browse other tasty dishes in Lynnfield

Calamari

Caesar Salad

Chicken Soup

Greek Salad

Short Ribs

Corn Chowder

Map

More near Lynnfield to explore

Peabody

Avg 4.5 (29 restaurants)

Wakefield

Avg 4.5 (21 restaurants)

Danvers

Avg 4.6 (16 restaurants)

Stoneham

Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)

Saugus

Avg 4.6 (14 restaurants)

Middleton

No reviews yet

Melrose

Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)

North Reading

No reviews yet

Reading

Avg 4.5 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Boston

Avg 4.3 (695 restaurants)

Manchester

Avg 4.4 (67 restaurants)

Worcester

Avg 4.6 (80 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (124 restaurants)

Concord

Avg 4.5 (17 restaurants)

Keene

Avg 3.9 (12 restaurants)

Richmond

Avg 4.5 (298 restaurants)

Tampa

Avg 4.3 (396 restaurants)

Louisville

Avg 4.4 (388 restaurants)

San Antonio

Avg 4.4 (560 restaurants)

Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (303 restaurants)

Memphis

Avg 4.3 (175 restaurants)
© 2024 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston