Lynnville Hotel

Come in and enjoy!

8148 Bausch Road

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Boneless Wings
Boneless wings with your choice of sauce. Mild, hot, BBQ, garlic parmesan, honey mustard, teriyaki, and hot & honey.
Mozzarella Sticks (5)$6.95
Crispy outside with melty mozzarella cheese inside served with marinara sauce.
Bacon Cheeseburger$11.95
Fresh 8 ounce angus beef patty topped with applewood bacon, American cheese, lettuce, tomato, and red onion on a toasted brioche bun served with French fries.
Chicken Cheesesteak$10.95
Grilled chopped chicken with sliced cheese on an 8 inch Lebus roll. Served with French fries. Make it a Buffalo chicken cheesesteak at no extra cost.
Lobster Bisque$5.95
Grilled Reuben$10.95
Sliced corn beef on rye bread topped with fresh sauerkraut and homemade dressing, served with French fries.
Kids Chicken Tender Basket$7.95
3 Chicken tenders breaded and fried a golden brown served with French fries.
Cheesesteak$11.95
Top round beef sliced and grilled with sliced cheese on a 8 inch Lebus roll. Served with French fries.
Wings
Jumbo wings offered with your choice of sauce. Mild, hot, BBQ, garlic parmesan, teriyaki, honey mustard, and hot & honey.
House Salad$4.95
Fresh Romaine & Iceberg Lettuce Blend with Sliced Tomato, Cucumbers, Carrots, Red Onion and Croutons. We offer 2 Sizes with or without Grilled Chicken.
Location

8148 Bausch Road

Lynnville PA

Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
