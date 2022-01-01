Lynnwood restaurants you'll love

Go
Lynnwood restaurants
Toast
  • /
  • Lynnwood

Lynnwood's top cuisines

American
Coffe & tea
Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Cocktail
Bars & Lounges
Burger
Burgers
Sandwich
Sandwiches
BBQ
Barbeque
Cake
Bakeries
Sushi
Sushi & Japanese
Salad
Salad
Thai
Cake
Dessert & Ice Cream
Scroll right

Must-try Lynnwood restaurants

Elemental Pizza image

 

Elemental Pizza

3000 184th St SW #948, Lynnwood

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Pepperoni Pizza$9.00
Tomato sauce, Zoe's pepperoni & shredded mozzarella.
The Truffled Mushroom Pizza$17.00
Garlic oil, crimini mushrooms, fontal, parmesan finished with parsley & truffle oil.
Rocket House Salad$7.50
Arugula, pine nuts, grape tomatoes & parmesan tossed in our lemon vinaigrette.
More about Elemental Pizza
Aca Las Tortas Lake Serenne LLC image

 

Aca Las Tortas Lake Serenne LLC

3625 148th St SW UNIT 104, Lynnwood

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Charola cascada de marisco$145.00
Carne asada fries$12.99
HH torta al pastor$9.50
More about Aca Las Tortas Lake Serenne LLC
Hops n Drops image

SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Hops n Drops

19702 Highway 99, Lynnwood

Avg 4.6 (4851 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
VEGGIE BURGER$12.95
A black bean patty with provolone cheese, avocado, lettuce, tomato, red onion, pickle and Hops n Drops spread.
NO SILVERWARE NEEDED
Please add this to cart to let us know you do not need silverware. This will help up reserve for the limited supply to those that need it. Thank you!!!
BUFFALO CHICKEN WRAP$13.25
Hand breaded boneless Buffalo chicken tenders wrapped together with romaine, tomatoes, bleu cheese crumbles, bleu cheese dressing and celery. Like wings but less messy!
More about Hops n Drops
Cask & Trotter image

 

Cask & Trotter

18411 Hwy 99, Lynnwood

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Family Meal
Your choice of 2 lbs of smoked meats (choose two), 2 lbs of sides (choose two), includes house made BBQ sauce, 4 pieces of corn bread with honey and butter, home made dessert, and a bottle of house red wine. Optional to upgrade wine to a growler of beer for $10.
6 slider buns by request.
Pork Ribs$26.00
half rack of dry rubbed baby back ribs, trimmed and smoked
Beef Brisket Dip$17.99
smoked beef brisket, caramelized onions and Swiss cheese on a French Roll with a side of house-made Au Jus
More about Cask & Trotter
Chiang Mai Thai Restaurant image

SOUPS

Chiang Mai Thai Restaurant

12926 Mukilteo Speedway, Lynnwood

Avg 4.3 (842 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Cashew Chicken$14.50
Sauteed chicken with vegetables in mild chili garlic sauce and topped with cashew nuts.
Crispy Veggie Spring Rolls (4)$9.50
Special crispy egg roll wrapper stuffed with vegetables then golden deep fried served with lime sauce.
Paad Kee Mao$13.50
Soft wide flat rice noodles stir-fried with broccoli,bell pepper,basil in mild chili garlic sauce and your choice of meat.
More about Chiang Mai Thai Restaurant
Blazing Onion Burgers, Brews & Spirits image

 

Blazing Onion Burgers, Brews & Spirits

3000 184th St. SW, Suite 840,, Lynnwood

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Blazing Chicken Wings$12.79
House marinated all natural Tyson bone-in or boneless wings tossed in your choice of our house-made BBQ sauce, blazing sriracha or mango habanero dry rub, served with celery sticks.
Steak Salad$14.79
Sliced char-broiled flank steak, crisp romaine, red onion, diced tomato, creamy, housemade blue cheese dressing. Topped with crumbled bacon, diced red pepper, gorgonzola cheese, green onion, crispy onion straws.
Chicken Strips$5.49
Tender all natural breaded chicken strips, served with choice of side
More about Blazing Onion Burgers, Brews & Spirits
Q Sushi Bar & Kitchen image

SALADS • SUSHI

Q Sushi Bar & Kitchen

20101 44th Avenue W, Lynnwood

Avg 5 (25 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Dynamite$14.00
spicy tuna, cilantro, topped w/ spiced albacore, avocado, green onion, garlic ponzu
Dragon$14.00
tempura shrimp, topped w/ bbq eel, avocado, unagi sauce
Edamame$4.00
lightly boiled and salted soybean
More about Q Sushi Bar & Kitchen
BittyFish Sushi image

SUSHI

BittyFish Sushi

3000 184th St SW, Lynnwood

Avg 4.5 (478 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Spider Roll
Fried Soft-shell Crab, Masago, Cucumber, Avocado, Mayo
California Roll
Crab Salad, Cucumber, Avocado
Red Dragon Roll
Shrimp tempura, spicy tuna, crab salad, cucumber, eel sauce.
More about BittyFish Sushi
0102 - WA-Lynnwood image

 

0102 - WA-Lynnwood

18700-A 33rd Ave. West, Lynnwood

No reviews yet
Takeout
More about 0102 - WA-Lynnwood
Restaurant banner

 

Siam 65 Cafe & Bistro

15004 Highway 99 STE C, Lynnwood

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
More about Siam 65 Cafe & Bistro
Restaurant banner

 

Moonshine BBQ

4911 196th St SW, Lynnwood

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
More about Moonshine BBQ

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Lynnwood

Chicken Tenders

Salmon

Bacon Cheeseburgers

Nigiri

Mac And Cheese

Tacos

Map

More near Lynnwood to explore

Kirkland

Avg 4.4 (24 restaurants)

Edmonds

Avg 4.4 (20 restaurants)

Redmond

Avg 4.4 (19 restaurants)

Bothell

Avg 4.5 (17 restaurants)

Everett

Avg 4.4 (14 restaurants)

Woodinville

Avg 4.6 (13 restaurants)

Mukilteo

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

Snohomish

Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)

Kingston

Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Seattle

Avg 4.3 (433 restaurants)

Bremerton

Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)

Oak Harbor

Avg 4.2 (3 restaurants)

Mount Vernon

No reviews yet

Port Angeles

Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)

Olympia

Avg 4.3 (20 restaurants)

New York

Avg 4.3 (818 restaurants)

Pittsburgh

Avg 4.4 (196 restaurants)

Nashville

Avg 4.4 (248 restaurants)

Birmingham

Avg 4.5 (127 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (388 restaurants)

Cleveland

Avg 4.4 (221 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston