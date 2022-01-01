Lynnwood restaurants you'll love
Lynnwood's top cuisines
Must-try Lynnwood restaurants
Elemental Pizza
3000 184th St SW #948, Lynnwood
|Popular items
|Pepperoni Pizza
|$9.00
Tomato sauce, Zoe's pepperoni & shredded mozzarella.
|The Truffled Mushroom Pizza
|$17.00
Garlic oil, crimini mushrooms, fontal, parmesan finished with parsley & truffle oil.
|Rocket House Salad
|$7.50
Arugula, pine nuts, grape tomatoes & parmesan tossed in our lemon vinaigrette.
Aca Las Tortas Lake Serenne LLC
3625 148th St SW UNIT 104, Lynnwood
|Popular items
|Charola cascada de marisco
|$145.00
|Carne asada fries
|$12.99
|HH torta al pastor
|$9.50
SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Hops n Drops
19702 Highway 99, Lynnwood
|Popular items
|VEGGIE BURGER
|$12.95
A black bean patty with provolone cheese, avocado, lettuce, tomato, red onion, pickle and Hops n Drops spread.
|NO SILVERWARE NEEDED
Please add this to cart to let us know you do not need silverware. This will help up reserve for the limited supply to those that need it. Thank you!!!
|BUFFALO CHICKEN WRAP
|$13.25
Hand breaded boneless Buffalo chicken tenders wrapped together with romaine, tomatoes, bleu cheese crumbles, bleu cheese dressing and celery. Like wings but less messy!
Cask & Trotter
18411 Hwy 99, Lynnwood
|Popular items
|Family Meal
Your choice of 2 lbs of smoked meats (choose two), 2 lbs of sides (choose two), includes house made BBQ sauce, 4 pieces of corn bread with honey and butter, home made dessert, and a bottle of house red wine. Optional to upgrade wine to a growler of beer for $10.
6 slider buns by request.
|Pork Ribs
|$26.00
half rack of dry rubbed baby back ribs, trimmed and smoked
|Beef Brisket Dip
|$17.99
smoked beef brisket, caramelized onions and Swiss cheese on a French Roll with a side of house-made Au Jus
SOUPS
Chiang Mai Thai Restaurant
12926 Mukilteo Speedway, Lynnwood
|Popular items
|Cashew Chicken
|$14.50
Sauteed chicken with vegetables in mild chili garlic sauce and topped with cashew nuts.
|Crispy Veggie Spring Rolls (4)
|$9.50
Special crispy egg roll wrapper stuffed with vegetables then golden deep fried served with lime sauce.
|Paad Kee Mao
|$13.50
Soft wide flat rice noodles stir-fried with broccoli,bell pepper,basil in mild chili garlic sauce and your choice of meat.
Blazing Onion Burgers, Brews & Spirits
3000 184th St. SW, Suite 840,, Lynnwood
|Popular items
|Blazing Chicken Wings
|$12.79
House marinated all natural Tyson bone-in or boneless wings tossed in your choice of our house-made BBQ sauce, blazing sriracha or mango habanero dry rub, served with celery sticks.
|Steak Salad
|$14.79
Sliced char-broiled flank steak, crisp romaine, red onion, diced tomato, creamy, housemade blue cheese dressing. Topped with crumbled bacon, diced red pepper, gorgonzola cheese, green onion, crispy onion straws.
|Chicken Strips
|$5.49
Tender all natural breaded chicken strips, served with choice of side
SALADS • SUSHI
Q Sushi Bar & Kitchen
20101 44th Avenue W, Lynnwood
|Popular items
|Dynamite
|$14.00
spicy tuna, cilantro, topped w/ spiced albacore, avocado, green onion, garlic ponzu
|Dragon
|$14.00
tempura shrimp, topped w/ bbq eel, avocado, unagi sauce
|Edamame
|$4.00
lightly boiled and salted soybean
SUSHI
BittyFish Sushi
3000 184th St SW, Lynnwood
|Popular items
|Spider Roll
Fried Soft-shell Crab, Masago, Cucumber, Avocado, Mayo
|California Roll
Crab Salad, Cucumber, Avocado
|Red Dragon Roll
Shrimp tempura, spicy tuna, crab salad, cucumber, eel sauce.
Siam 65 Cafe & Bistro
15004 Highway 99 STE C, Lynnwood
Moonshine BBQ
4911 196th St SW, Lynnwood