Lynnwood American restaurants you'll love
Must-try American restaurants in Lynnwood
More about Hops n Drops
SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Hops n Drops
19702 Highway 99, Lynnwood
|Popular items
|CHICKEN TAQUITOS
|$12.25
Made from scratch with seasoned chicken, cheddar cheese, diced red onions and cilantro wrapped in a flour tortilla then topped with green onions, tomatoes and cheddar cheese. Served with sour cream, housemade guacamole & salsa.
|BUFFALO CHICKEN WRAP
|$13.25
Hand breaded boneless Buffalo chicken tenders wrapped together with romaine, tomatoes, bleu cheese crumbles, bleu cheese dressing and celery. Like wings but less messy!
|DELUXE BURGER
|$11.95
American cheese, lettuce, tomato, pickle, red onion and Hops n Drops spread.
More about Cask & Trotter
Cask & Trotter
18411 Hwy 99, Lynnwood
|Popular items
|Family Meal
Your choice of 2 lbs of smoked meats (choose two), 2 lbs of sides (choose two), includes house made BBQ sauce, 4 pieces of corn bread with honey and butter, home made dessert, and a bottle of house red wine. Optional to upgrade wine to a growler of beer for $10.
6 slider buns by request.
|BBQ Plate 2 choice
|$26.00
choose from any combination of: baby back ribs, pulled pork, beef
brisket, smoked pastrami, pulled chicken, chicken thighs, hot link,
Portobello mushrooms
|Beef Brisket Dip
|$17.99
smoked beef brisket, caramelized onions and Swiss cheese on a French Roll with a side of house-made Au Jus
More about Blazing Onion Burgers, Brews & Spirits
Blazing Onion Burgers, Brews & Spirits
3000 184th St. SW, Suite 840,, Lynnwood
|Popular items
|Itty Bitty Cheeseburgers
|$5.49
Two plain mini cheeseburgers
|Impossible Burger
|$15.59
Impossible burger patty, Tillamook cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato, pickle, crispy onion straws, our signature BOB sauce and served on a buttery toasted potato bun.
|Big Double Cheese
|$14.99
Two Painted Hills patties, traditional & white Tillamook cheddar, shredded lettuce, onion, tomato, pickle, house-made garlic mayo, potato bun.