Lynnwood American restaurants you'll love

Hops n Drops image

SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Hops n Drops

19702 Highway 99, Lynnwood

Avg 4.6 (4851 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
CHICKEN TAQUITOS$12.25
Made from scratch with seasoned chicken, cheddar cheese, diced red onions and cilantro wrapped in a flour tortilla then topped with green onions, tomatoes and cheddar cheese. Served with sour cream, housemade guacamole & salsa.
BUFFALO CHICKEN WRAP$13.25
Hand breaded boneless Buffalo chicken tenders wrapped together with romaine, tomatoes, bleu cheese crumbles, bleu cheese dressing and celery. Like wings but less messy!
DELUXE BURGER$11.95
American cheese, lettuce, tomato, pickle, red onion and Hops n Drops spread.
Cask & Trotter image

 

Cask & Trotter

18411 Hwy 99, Lynnwood

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Family Meal
Your choice of 2 lbs of smoked meats (choose two), 2 lbs of sides (choose two), includes house made BBQ sauce, 4 pieces of corn bread with honey and butter, home made dessert, and a bottle of house red wine. Optional to upgrade wine to a growler of beer for $10.
6 slider buns by request.
BBQ Plate 2 choice$26.00
choose from any combination of: baby back ribs, pulled pork, beef
brisket, smoked pastrami, pulled chicken, chicken thighs, hot link,
Portobello mushrooms
Beef Brisket Dip$17.99
smoked beef brisket, caramelized onions and Swiss cheese on a French Roll with a side of house-made Au Jus
Blazing Onion Burgers, Brews & Spirits image

 

Blazing Onion Burgers, Brews & Spirits

3000 184th St. SW, Suite 840,, Lynnwood

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Itty Bitty Cheeseburgers$5.49
Two plain mini cheeseburgers
Impossible Burger$15.59
Impossible burger patty, Tillamook cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato, pickle, crispy onion straws, our signature BOB sauce and served on a buttery toasted potato bun.
Big Double Cheese$14.99
Two Painted Hills patties, traditional & white Tillamook cheddar, shredded lettuce, onion, tomato, pickle, house-made garlic mayo, potato bun.
