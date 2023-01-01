Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Baklava in
Lynnwood
/
Lynnwood
/
Baklava
Lynnwood restaurants that serve baklava
Kabob Korner - 1120 164th ST SW
1120 164th ST SW suite L, Lynnwood
No reviews yet
Baklava
$3.50
Phyllo pastry, pistachios, walnuts, honey syrup
More about Kabob Korner - 1120 164th ST SW
Royal India - Lynwood
7531 196th Street Southwest, Lynnwood
No reviews yet
Baklava
$6.00
More about Royal India - Lynwood
Browse other tasty dishes in Lynnwood
Octopus
Calamari
Mango Sticky Rice
Fried Rice
Pork Belly
Sticky Rice
Prawns
Green Beans
More near Lynnwood to explore
Kirkland
Avg 4.4
(49 restaurants)
Everett
Avg 4.3
(36 restaurants)
Redmond
Avg 4.5
(36 restaurants)
Edmonds
Avg 4.4
(33 restaurants)
Bothell
Avg 4.4
(30 restaurants)
Woodinville
Avg 4.6
(22 restaurants)
Mukilteo
Avg 4.4
(12 restaurants)
Snohomish
Avg 4.6
(9 restaurants)
Kingston
Avg 4.5
(2 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Seattle
Avg 4.3
(798 restaurants)
Bremerton
Avg 4.3
(22 restaurants)
Oak Harbor
No reviews yet
Mount Vernon
No reviews yet
Port Angeles
Avg 4.4
(9 restaurants)
Olympia
Avg 4.4
(41 restaurants)
New York
Avg 4.3
(2334 restaurants)
Pittsburgh
Avg 4.4
(370 restaurants)
Nashville
Avg 4.5
(498 restaurants)
Birmingham
Avg 4.6
(236 restaurants)
Philadelphia
Avg 4.4
(708 restaurants)
Cleveland
Avg 4.4
(376 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston