Burritos in Lynnwood
Lynnwood restaurants that serve burritos
More about Aca Las Tortas Lake Serenne LLC - 3625 148th St SW UNIT 104
Aca Las Tortas Lake Serenne LLC - 3625 148th St SW UNIT 104
3625 148th St SW UNIT 104, Lynnwood
|Kid burrito
|$8.50
More about Seoul Bowl Alderwood Mall - 3000 184th Street Southwest #852
Seoul Bowl Alderwood Mall - 3000 184th Street Southwest #852
3000 184th Street Southwest, Lynnwood
|BBQ Chicken Rice Burrito
|$14.00
BBQ Chicken Rice, Cilantro-Basil Salad Mix, Mozzarella Cheese, Yum Yum & Sesame Salad Dressing, Onions, Corn & Flour Tortilla. Comes With a Wedge of Lime.
|Spicy Pork Rice Burrito
|$14.00
Spicy Pork, Rice, Cilantro-Basil Salad Mix, Mozzarella Cheese, Yum Yum & Sesame Salad Dressing, Onions, Corn & Flour Tortilla. Comes With a Wedge of Lime.
|Bulgogi Beef Rice Burrito
|$14.00
Bulgogi Beef, Rice, Cilantro-Basil Salad Mix, Mozzarella Cheese, Yum Yum & Sesame Salad Dressing, Onions, Corn & Flour Tortilla. Comes With a Wedge of Lime.