Burritos in Lynnwood

Lynnwood restaurants
Lynnwood restaurants that serve burritos

Aca Las Tortas Lake Serenne LLC image

 

Aca Las Tortas Lake Serenne LLC - 3625 148th St SW UNIT 104

3625 148th St SW UNIT 104, Lynnwood

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Kid burrito$8.50
More about Aca Las Tortas Lake Serenne LLC - 3625 148th St SW UNIT 104
Item pic

 

Seoul Bowl Alderwood Mall - 3000 184th Street Southwest #852

3000 184th Street Southwest, Lynnwood

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
BBQ Chicken Rice Burrito$14.00
BBQ Chicken Rice, Cilantro-Basil Salad Mix, Mozzarella Cheese, Yum Yum & Sesame Salad Dressing, Onions, Corn & Flour Tortilla. Comes With a Wedge of Lime.
Spicy Pork Rice Burrito$14.00
Spicy Pork, Rice, Cilantro-Basil Salad Mix, Mozzarella Cheese, Yum Yum & Sesame Salad Dressing, Onions, Corn & Flour Tortilla. Comes With a Wedge of Lime.
Bulgogi Beef Rice Burrito$14.00
Bulgogi Beef, Rice, Cilantro-Basil Salad Mix, Mozzarella Cheese, Yum Yum & Sesame Salad Dressing, Onions, Corn & Flour Tortilla. Comes With a Wedge of Lime.
More about Seoul Bowl Alderwood Mall - 3000 184th Street Southwest #852

