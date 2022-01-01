Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Caesar salad in Lynnwood

Go
Lynnwood restaurants
Toast

Lynnwood restaurants that serve caesar salad

Item pic

SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Hops n Drops

19702 Highway 99, Lynnwood

Avg 4.6 (4851 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
CAESAR SALAD WITH PRAWNS$12.25
Romaine lettuce, Parmesan cheese, croutons and sautéed shrimp. Served with Caesar dressing and a lemon wedge.
CAESAR SALAD WITH CHICKEN$12.25
Romaine lettuce, Parmesan cheese, croutons and a grilled chicken breast. Served with Caesar dressing and a lemon wedge.
CAESAR SALAD$8.75
The classic Caesar. Romaine lettuce, Parmesan cheese and croutons. Served with Caesar dressing and a lemon wedge.
More about Hops n Drops
Item pic

 

Blazing Onion Burgers, Brews & Spirits

3000 184th St. SW, Suite 840,, Lynnwood

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Caesar Salad$9.29
Romaine, parmesan, tossed in house made Caesar dressing, topped with parmesan croutons.
More about Blazing Onion Burgers, Brews & Spirits

Browse other tasty dishes in Lynnwood

Pineapple Fried Rice

Quesadillas

Gyoza

Green Beans

Chicken Tenders

Bacon Cheeseburgers

Chili

Salmon

Map

More near Lynnwood to explore

Kirkland

Avg 4.4 (26 restaurants)

Redmond

Avg 4.4 (24 restaurants)

Edmonds

Avg 4.4 (23 restaurants)

Bothell

Avg 4.4 (18 restaurants)

Everett

Avg 4.4 (18 restaurants)

Woodinville

Avg 4.6 (16 restaurants)

Mukilteo

Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)

Snohomish

Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)

Kingston

Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Seattle

Avg 4.3 (544 restaurants)

Bremerton

Avg 4.3 (12 restaurants)

Oak Harbor

Avg 4.2 (5 restaurants)

Mount Vernon

No reviews yet

Port Angeles

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)

Olympia

Avg 4.3 (24 restaurants)

New York

Avg 4.3 (1598 restaurants)

Pittsburgh

Avg 4.4 (222 restaurants)

Nashville

Avg 4.4 (336 restaurants)

Birmingham

Avg 4.5 (153 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (516 restaurants)

Cleveland

Avg 4.3 (269 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston